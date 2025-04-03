Mudi SACCO CEO Triza Magreta gaining more ground in the lead on nomination list for Women Achievers Africa’s Country Reps Impact Award 2025

* Gains 26% of votes at 3,952 as of 12h00 today, 404 ahead of hottest contender, Tanzanian favourite Mary Wolfgang at 3,548 (24%)

* The voting platform still open for the public through the link; https://womenachievers.africa/countryreps/#vote whose nomination deadline is set for April 15, 2025

By Duncan Mlanjira

As of midday today, voting progress of the Women Achievers Africa’s Country Reps Impact Award 2025 has seen Mudi Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Triza Magreta gaining more ground with 26% of votes at 3,952 — 404 ahead of hottest contender, Tanzanian favourite Mary Wolfgang at 3,548 (24%).

At 21h00 last evening, Magreta was in the lead of the nomination list by 145 votes from her 3,605 votes (25%) against Wolfgang’s 3,460 (24%) — which was a tremendous move as of 15h00 yesterday afternoon, she was closing in on Wolfgang, who had 3,419 votes (25%) with the Malawian at 3,055 (22%).

On Saturday, March 29, Magreta moved from 4th position to second when she attained 2,221 votes (21%), which was at 669 votes behind Wolfgang at 2,889 votes (28%) and 14 ahead Dinah Elizabeth Mukiri of Uganda at 2,107 total.

Mukiri has since been overtaken on third place by Ugandan Dinah Elizabeth Akwii at 16% with 2,371 votes.

Voters are using the link; https://womenachievers.africa/countryreps/#vote whose nomination deadline is set for April 15, 2025, for the award, which is a recognition dedicated to celebrating the outstanding contributions of Women Achievers Africa Country Representatives across the continent.

According to Women Achievers Africa, the 18 individuals who are on the nomination list, have served “as the driving force behind Women Achievers Africa’s mission, working tirelessly to empower women, foster leadership, and champion socioeconomic development in their respective countries”.

“Women Achievers Africa’s Country Reps are more than just representatives — they are changemakers and community builders. Their efforts in advancing women’s leadership, economic empowerment, addressing gender inequalities and gender based violence deserve to be recognised and celebrated.”

The award criteria, according to Women Achievers Africa, recognises exceptional country representatives who have:

* demonstrated transformational leadership; by leading impactful initiatives that drive change in their communities;

* implemented high-impact programmes; by creating and executing projects that empower women and girls;

* advocated for gender equality & socio-economic growth; by influencing policies and fostering inclusive opportunities; and

* built strategic alliances; by partnering with organisations, policymakers, and stakeholders to expand Women Achievers Africa’s impact and reach in their various countries.

“The WAA Country Reps Impact Awards isn’t just about recognition — it’s about inspiration, motivation and legacy, says the announcement for the nomination. “It serves as a testament to the dedication and resilience of those shaping the future for African women, ensuring they have the opportunities, resources and platforms needed to thrive.

“This award is a call to action for every WAA Country Rep to continue the great work of transforming lives, breaking barriers and re-writing the narrative for women across Africa.”

WAA says the award comes with a US$5,000 grant to the most outstanding and impactful WAA Country Rep. of 2025 — to be awarded at the 2025 Women Achievers Conference & Awards Dinner Ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

WAA describes Triza Magreta as “a dynamic leader, celebrated speaker and visionary CEO of Mudi SACCO” and that with her “infectious passion for women’s empowerment and radiant energy, she shines as the WAA Country Representative in Malawi”.

Her résumé is very impeccable — she is a holder of Master of Business Administration in Financial Management (AIU, USA); holder of Bachelors of Business Administration in Finance (AIU, USA) and Diploma in Accounting from Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA).

As well as being Country Representative for Women Achievers Africa-Malawi Chapter, Magreta is a combination of many leadership roles that include being an African Development Educator obtained in The Gambia; International Credit Union Development Educator (USA-ICUDE) and Advanced Africa Development Educator (AADE-Kenya).

She is vice-chairperson for African Women in Coops Network; Global Women’s Leadership Network member; Speaker for Cooperative Voices at Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington DC, USA and Women Mentorship Alumni-Cooperative Development Foundation of Canada.

She is a leader for Malawi Sister Society; vice-chairperson for Shire Valley Cane Growers Trust (under Malawi Ministry of Agriculture) and she developed a product for women in small scale businesses to access financial support, while establishing the Malawi Chapter.

She also assisted in establishment of other sister societies in Africa; is an advocate for women empowerment and youth inclusion and pioneered inclusion programme in Malawi’s SACCOs through Mudi SACCO — with emphasis on youth savings.

In May last year, Magreta Worldwide was one of the awardees of the Foundation for Credit Unions, welcoming her as among 25 new International Credit Union Development Educator (ICUDE) Class of 2024 at the Global DE Social event held in conjunction with the 2024 World Credit Union Conference (WCUC 2024) in Boston (USA).

According to the Foundation for Credit Union, a diverse group of professionals from across the international credit union movement met the four required criteria to qualify for this unique designation.