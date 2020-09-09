Mtunthama Lions Club donates food items to Kawale elderly

Maravi Express

Lilongwe-based Mtunthama Lions Club donated food items to the elderly of Kawale Township in Lilongwe on Sunday to assist them to fight against Coronavirus health-wise.

The Club’s president, Veronica Ndalama said apart from the preventive measures set by the government, one has to have a strong immune system to fight the pandemic.

“We are aware that as one grows old the immune system becomes weak and one way of boosting that immune system is by eating enough food which is nutritious.

“That is why we came here to assist those that are not able to get this food,” Ndalama said.

In addition to food items the club, that has been on a sensitisation campaign so that they reach many people as possible to make them aware of COVID-19 in the country,,also distributed face masks to the Kawale elderly.

One of the beneficiaries Jonas Banda commended the Club for the support rendered to them as it will sustain them.

“I used to work as guard as a certain company in town but we were told to stop going to work until further notice since then things have been rough.

“As such what we have received today will go a long way in assisting us,” he said, adding that there are times they go to bed on an empty stomach as the fail to feed themselves.