MRA upbeat with the rehabilitation of Beira-Marka railway line

By Arnold Namanja, MANA

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has said rehabilitation of the Beira-Marka railway line in Nsanje District is expected to increase volume of trade between Malawi and Mozambique while at the same time enhancing revenue collection for MRA.

This was said by MRA Marketing Communications Manager, Wilma Chalulu on Wednesday when the tax collection body took editors from the Southern Region on a tour to Marka-Nyathando Border Post in the district.

“Already we have been collecting some revenue from traders doing business on this border which is expected to be even higher once the facility is fully rehabilitated,” Chalulu said.

She added that MRA, on its part, will construct decent houses at the border post to create a good working environment and motivate staff at the borderline.

On addressing the challenge of smuggling, she said MRA continues engaging communities with the involvement of local leaders on the disadvantages of evading tax at the expense of national development.

“In collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, we constantly sensitise communities and empower them to join in the fight against smuggling. Of course, smuggling is a big challenge and its fight is ongoing,” Chalulu said.

Meanwhile, the railway line has already facilitated the importation of construction materials as well as raw materials for China Railways 20 Company and Prescane, respectively, underscoring its potential.

Speaking in an interview, Malawi Editor’s Forum general secretary, Gracian Tukula said the tour was necessary for editors as gatekeepers to be on top of things.

“Editors need to be updated regularly about the latest developments happening in various sectors of our economy,” he said. “This tour could not have come at any better time than now when rail transportation has proved to be cost-effective.”

Malawi is a signatory to regional and continental pacts such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTFA), Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which strives to make borders seamless to facilitate easy and legitimate movement of goods and services.