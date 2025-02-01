MRA continues with its digital modernisation by introducing electronic tariff system

MRA Board member, John Kamanga highlighting measures done and launching the new innovation

* Launched on the commemoration of International Customs Day 2025, under the theme; ‘Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity’

* Previous innovations include upgraded ASYCUDA World system; data exchange with Tanzania and Zambia; cargo tracking system; smart border gates and one-stop-border post

* We are not only celebrating the invaluable role customs plays in fostering economic growth, safeguarding our national borders, and facilitating legitimate trade

* But also taking a bold step forward in modernising our operations with the launch of the Electronic Customs Tariff (e-Tariff) system

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its focus to align with the modern business world through digitalisation, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has launched the electronic tariff (e-Tariff) system set to improve its customs clearing operations.

The system was officially opened on Friday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel as part of the commemoration of International Customs Day 2025, under the theme; ‘Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity’.

MRA Board member, John Kamanga the International Customs Day was not only celebrating the “invaluable role customs plays in fostering economic growth, safeguarding our national borders, and facilitating legitimate trade — but also taking a bold step forward in modernising our operations with the launch of the (e-Tariff) system”.

“This day presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the significant strides we have taken in improving customs operations and to reaffirm our shared responsibility to remain dynamic, efficient, and forward-looking.

Kamanga took cognizance of the strides MRA has done in embracing digitisation through innovations such as cargo scanners, upgraded ASYCUDA World system, data exchange with Tanzania and Zambia revenue authorities, cargo tracking system, smart gates and one-stop-border posts — one in full operation in Mchinji and the other in final construction mode at Songwe.





“All these are testimony that MRA is better placed digitally, today than yesterday,” Kamanga said. “As we look ahead, our focus must shift from merely setting commitments to turning them into actionable strategies that advance trade facilitation, enhance security, and promote sustainable development.

He thus highlighted how the e-Tariff system exemplifies this transformative vision, that include maximising on efficiency as “in today’s fast-paced global economy, the ability to facilitate trade swiftly and accurately is indispensable”.

He added that the e-Tariff system marks a paradigm shift in how MRA conducts customs operations as the automated platform will, among others, provide real-time access to accurate and up-to-date tariff information and to streamline classification and assessment of goods, reducing delays.

And it will also eliminate the inefficiencies of manual processes, enabling quicker decision-making and compliance.

“This innovation will not only enhance the speed and accuracy of our services but also create a competitive trading environment that attracts both local and foreign investments, boosting Malawi’s economic activity.”

In promoting prosperity, the e-Tariff system is set to serve as a catalyst for economic growth and innovation since by simplifying customs procedures and reducing barriers to trade, MRA will empower local entrepreneurs, particularly start-ups and small businesses, to expand their reach into international markets.

Kamanga also said MRA is aligned with the intensified efforts of the global community to combat the effects of climate change, thus the e-Tariff system will promote sustainable trade practices by facilitating the trade of eco-friendly goods and reducing carbon footprint by eliminating the need for environmentally unfriendly printed tariff books.

“By working closely with international organisations, we will position Malawi as a leader in green trade practices, encouraging the adoption of carbon-neutral supply chains and reducing the environmental impact of commerce.”

The system also encompasses inclusivity to ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can easily access critical trade-related information so that “equal opportunities are created for all traders, regardless of their size or resources”.

“By creating an inclusive framework, we are building a customs environment that empowers every participant in Malawi’s economic ecosystem,” Kamanga said, while urging all stakeholders “to champion this initiative as a model of excellence”.

“By sharing our experiences and collaborating with regional and international counterparts, we can inspire and support one another to achieve our shared vision of efficiency, security, and prosperity” — as enshrined in the theme for the International Customs Day 2025.

He also recognised the support MRA receives from partners in its various projects such as the World Bank, Trademark Africa, COMESA, European Union, Global Alliance, GIZ, African Development Bank and Irish Aid.