MRA, Central Medical Stores Trust, FDH Bank’s Chikhula win prestigious public relations awards

By Tikondane Vega, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

For its wide utilisation of almost all aspects and spectrum of public engagement to ensure maximisation of tax collection, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has been presented with ‘Leader in Public Relations lnnovation-2023 Award’ by Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM).

The award was presented at PRSM’s annual conference held at the Makokola Retreat in Mangochi over the weekend that also honoured Central Medical Stores Trust as ‘Access to Information Most Compliant Institution’.

FDH Bank Plc’s Public Relations Manager, Lorraine Chikhula was awarded with ‘PR Practitioner of the Year’ in the way she and FDH’s marketing & communication team, led by Levie Nkunika, are constantly engaging the media on the bank’s various corporate activities.

“Thank you Public Relations Society of Malawi for the recognition — it’s truly an honour,” Chikhula wrote on her Facebook page. “Thank you FDH Bank Plc; Malawi family and the leader of our marketing & communication team, Levie Nkunika for the support.”

She also expressed her profound congratulations to Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule who was honoured as PRSM Honorary Fellow, saying: “Special congratulations to PRSM Honorary Fellow Hon. Vera Kamtukule, you have done great things for Malawi and you truly inspire us. It’s a great moment to be a public relations practitioner.”

FDH Bank Plc, which is celebrating 15 years Committed to Growth (Magical 15), has a vibrant corporate social responsibility (CSR) portfolio that has the four pillars; Our Community, Our People, Our Economy and Our Environment.

Its focus is to help the government in the development of the fields of health, education, environment and many areas of the country’s economy — while aligning itself towards the attainment of the MW2063 national vision.

Chikhula, together with Levie Nkunika-led marketing & communication team of the whole FDH Group, have been part and parcel of the company’s vibrant corporate social responsibility.

Meanwhile, MRA’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma attributed the earning of the award to resilient efforts by the organization’s staff when it comes to implementing continuous engagement with taxpayers in the country.

“We always ensure that all MRA staff should work hand-in-hand so that everyone that needs something from MRA is timely and accordingly assisted.

“MRA also sustainably implemented physical engagements countrywide, availed online and social media platforms including our call centre on toll-free line 672 to Malawians so that they are aware of their tax obligations and increase voluntary compliance,” Kapoloma said.

PRSM said they came up with the decision to award the country’s tax administrator taking cognizance that the Authority is always constantly available and is very innovative in its communications.

In the 2022/2023 fiscal year, MRA collected K1.539 trillion, representing revenue performance of 100.1% up from the targeted K1.538 trillion, exacting a 22% year-on-year growth.

During PRSM’s elective annual general meeting, MRA Taxpayer Education Specialist, Wadza Otomani amassed the most votes to assume the office of executive committee member.

PRSM is a grouping of PR practitioners from both public and private sectors in Malawi and seeks to promote public relations practice in the country by developing and enforcing professional ethics, facilitating skills development through training and by creating space for the exchange of ideas regarding their practice.

The grouping also seeks to promote professionalism, provide space for networking among practitioners both locally and internationally, raise the profile of public relations in Malawi by demonstrating the value of the profession to corporations, and to be the recognized professional authority in Malawi.

It also strives to elevate the status of the public relations professions in Malawi through the development and enforcement of sustainable standards and ethics and the promotion of best professional practices among practitioners.

It started as as a discussion group that led to its official launch in 2018 and an affiliation to the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) when the two bodies signed a cooperation agreement.

IPRA also organises the annual Golden World Awards for excellence and with 60 years of experience, the global body is recognised by the United Nations as it is present throughout the world.