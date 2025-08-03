MRA achieved 100% of its revenue targets in 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 fiscal years

* During the 2024/2025 Fiscal Year, MRA collected K3.06 trillion in revenue against the K3.26 trillion target, translating to 94 percent

* As we look ahead to the K4.3 trillion target for 2025/2026, we do so with resolve, readiness and renewed energy

By Lesnat Kenan & Kondwani Magombo, MANA

Despite operational challenges, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) remained focused in its core mandate such that in fiscal years of 2022/2023 and 2023/2024, it achieved 100% of its revenue targets.

This was unpacked by Board chairperson, Vizenge Kumwenda on Friday at the commemoration of MRA’s 25th anniversary celebrations held at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), which was attended by President Lazarus Chakwera.

Kumwenda added that during the 2024/2025 fiscal year, MRA collected K3.06 trillion in revenue against its K3.26 trillion target, translating to 94% and looking ahead they have set a K4.3 trillion target for 2025/2026 “with resolve, readiness and renewed energy”.

MRA is celebrating the Silver Jubilee under a new umbrella after the merging of two departments of Customs & Excise and Income Tax that were operating under the Ministry of Finance, that were abolished in 2000 to give birth to the MRA.

Kumwenda described the past 25 years as a journey full of gains and, also, a journey marked by a number of challenges: “While the overall revenue trajectory has been upwards, our journey has not been without trials, such as the 2008/2009 economic turbulence; withdrawal of donor budgetary support in 2011/2012; and the CoVID-19 pandemic in 2020/2021.”

“MRA has, over the years, demonstrated institutional strength and resilience, notably with actual revenues collected surpassing targets — particularly during the challenging period — reflecting MRAs ability to adapt, innovate and remain focused under pressure.”

He further acknowledged the “substantial” adjustments in planning, engagement, and reporting that MRA has had to make following governments adoption of new fiscal calendar in 2021/2022, aligning it with agricultural cycle.

He also appraised the President of the strides MRA has taken in upgrading its technical systems, offering a wider and user-friendly options — including Msonkho Online for the taxpayers.

On his part, Chakwera commended MRA for its unwavering commitment to mobilising resources that have significantly contributed to national development and for playing a central role in driving investment in critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, water, and sanitation.

“I congratulate you for the 25 years of service,” he said. “MRA has been a cornerstone of Malawi’s economic resilience and a key driver of national progress in various sectors as you have served Malawi with excellence.”

Chakwera also expressed appreciation for MRAs efforts in embracing digital systems to enhance tax collection and service delivery: “I thank you for the collected taxes that have rendered unwavering support for various developments such as the construction of school blocks and roads networks among others.”

The President further appealed to all taxpayers to fulfil their tax obligations, aligning their contributions with MW2063 national vision.

He described the celebrations as “signals of the season we are about to enter, a season of remarkable revenue for Malawi and a season of great reserves of wealth for Malawians”.

The president said his government has completed the task of laying the foundations for Malawi’s prosperity, and he noted that Malawi is now only 44 days from an historic election that will allow his leadership to build “decisive actions” onto that foundation.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola Banda, reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for MRA’s mission and praised the institution’s staff: “Collecting tax is a responsibility and the nation owes MRA staff debt of gratitude, they are unsung heroes behind our development,” he said.

He also applauded MRA for modernising its operations through systems such as ASYCUDA for customs and Msonkho Online for domestic taxes, saying these tools enhance efficiency and transparency.

The Silver Jubilee, that was commemorated under the theme; ‘Msonkho Wanga, Chitukuko Chathu, Dziko Lathu Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future’, also recognised and honored companies that emerged as top taxpayers at national level and also at district level.

National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) emerged the overall top taxpayer, and the other companies and institutions that have been recognised as top taxpayers include Illovo Sugar Malawi’s position as the leading large taxpayer in the manufacturing sector — that contributed MK58.2 billion in the 2024 financial year, an increase from MK46.7 billion made in 2023.

The company was also recognised as the National Exporter (Sugar) and for excellence in Station-Level Excise Duty compliance at both the Dedza and Blantyre dry ports.

“The recognition underscores Illovo’s commitment to corporate responsibility and national development through consistent tax compliance,” said Illovo on its communication platform.

Others were Airtel Malawi, Ministry of Education, Conduril Engenharia, Golden Bay Limited, among others. MRA also recognized and honoured employees who have worked with the revenue collecting body for a long time, contributing to the its growth over the years.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express