MP Steve Malondera demands K300m compensation from fellow legislator Sameer Suleman for allegations bordering on assassination

* In their natural and ordinary meaning, the statements you make in the video regarding our client, mean and are understood to mean that our client is a dangerous criminal

* Who is plotting, with others, to harm or assassinate you; that he has organized armed men to cause your death or harm you

* Our client is highly aggrieved by these allegations because he has never, at any point, planned to harm or howsoever cause your death

By Duncan Mlanjira

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Constituency, Sameer Suleman has been given seven days from yesterday, January 3, to compensate fellow legislator Lilongwe South East Constituency, Steve Malondera on allegations bordering on assassination.

A letter from Malondera’s legal counsels, Jivason & Company, indicates that in a video that went viral, Suleman alleged that Malondera hired some armed men to “harm or assassinate” him.

Counsel Kadzipatike for Jivason & Company writes that in the video interview, Suleman allege that MP Kenneth Ndovi of Karonga Nyungwe informed Suleman that he was being followed by a white Toyota Prado motor vehicle on his way from Mzuzu driving towards Mzimba turn-off.

“You allege that the Prado blocked the vehicle driven by Hon. Ndovi and two armed bouncers came out of the Prado, and told him that they were searching for you,” says the letter.

“From your explanation in the video, you make it clear that you know where the search for you originates from; and you proceed to mention names of our client together with two other very senior members of the Malawi Congress Party, insinuating that they are the ones hunting for you through the two bouncers, and that you are ready to surrender yourself to them and give them your life.”

According to Jivason & Company, Suleman’s allegations — “in their natural and ordinary meaning…are understood to mean that [Malondera] is a dangerous criminal who is plotting, with others, to harm or assassinate [Suleman]”.

Malondera thus maintains, through the lawyers, that he is “highly aggrieved by these allegations because he has never, at any point, planned to harm or howsoever cause [Suleman’s] death”.

“The video containing your defamatory remarks has enjoyed wide circulation on social media. Your remarks regarding our client have not only severely damaged his reputation but have also lowered his status in the eyes of reasonable people, locally and outside Malawi, considering the noble positions he holds, as a Member of Parliament, Chair of Youth Caucus of Parliament, and Director of Youth of the mighty Malawi Congress Party.

“On behalf of our client, we hereby demand from you the sum of MK300 million which you must pay to our client through our chambers within seven (7) days from the date hereof.

“If you do not honour this demand, we shall immediately file a court action against you without further reference to you,” said the letter from Jivason & Company.