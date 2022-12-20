MP Noel Lipipa urges Flames legends to take a role in inspiring upcoming footballers

The legends team that spiced up MP Lipipa’s constituency trophy

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentarian for Blantyre City South Constituency, Noel Lipipa has called on former Malawi national football team and other Super League legends to take a leading role by inspiring young footballers in the country by giving them tips that can help them become excellent soccer stars they were.

The legislator made the call on Sunday at Moneymen in Blantyre during official final match of the Noel Lipipa Blantyre City South League where he also in conjunction with the former Nyasa Big Bullets trustee, Jimu Kalua invited a team comprising former Flames legends to play a ceremonial match against a Noel Lipipa select.

The legends squad, who are under JK Production, included Young Chimodzi, Gilbert Chirwa, Lawrence Waya, Peterkins Kayira, Joseph Kamwendo, Andrew Chikhosi, Francis Songo, Leo Mpulula, Chancy Gondwe, Lucky Malata drawn from the Northern, Central as well as Southern Region.

In an interview, Lipipa said Malawi has got plenty of talented football players but majority of them stop playing while they are still young due to lack of motivation and counseling from former players, who are supposed to be their role models.



Lipipa said time has come for the former Flames stars to take a step and start utilizing their profiles to inspire the youths, who are playing in both rural and urban areas in order to produce more players for the local clubs as well as the national team.

“If these legends come in and start grooming these lads and mentor them, the majority of them can start believing in themselves and become reliable footballers.

“It is my hope that the legends present today has encouraged the boys and as their Parliamentarian, I will try to keep inviting these legends annually because I want the youth learn more.

“The majority of them have potential of playing professional football and this falls under my promises in as far as youth empowerment is concerned — because apart from sporting activities I have also introduced driving school, tailoring school and many more skills,” Lipipa said.

Jimu Kalua, one of the directors of JK Production, thanked Lipipa for allowing the legends to come and play with the youth in the area.

He said the idea to introduce the JK Production is to bring together the legends and have something to do instead of staying idol because most of them have not been fully utilized.



As such, Kalua believes that through organizing these initiatives, the youth can be able to tap knowledge from the legends, who dream to become celebrated stars themselves.

Through JK Production, Kalua said they aim to make is self-reliant since it is a registered program and will be having fundraising activities, whose proceeds will be assisting in every activity.

Speaking on behalf of the legends, Lawrence ‘Lule’ Waya said since the introduction of the JK Production, the legends are able to gather together and share ideas — a development which is helping them to be remembered to the public and brainstorm on how they can motivate up-and-coming coming players.

During the day, the legends played two games in which they lost the first match 1-0 before facing another 3-1 defeat in their second game.

Nancholi Madrid beat Nyamazepenga 3-2 to be crowned champions of Noel Lipipa K2 million league.