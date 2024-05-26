MP Lipipa hails MACRA for state-of-the-art ICT lab to be constructed at Zingwangwa Secondary School in Blantyre

* As the world advances in technology, Malawi must follow suit by making sure its young generation are technologically savvy

* The project aligns with the MW2063 national vision, which is youth-centric and puts digitalization at the heart of the nation’s transformation

Malawi News Agency (MANA)

At the groundbreaking of the construction of a state-of-the-art computer laboratory at Zingwangwa Secondary School, Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa hailed Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for considering the Connect A School (CAS) project in his constituency, saying he was excited to see the impact that it would make to the school and communities at large.

Lipipa said as the world advances in technology, Malawi must follow suit by making sure its young generation are technologically savvy for them to advance in their academic studies.

He thus called for concerted efforts among the school authorities, communities, and students to properly manage the computer lab to ensure that it serves its intended purpose.

Through the CAS project, MACRA plans to construct state-of-the-art computer laboratories in 75 schools across the country to bridge the digital gap, as six million learners from government schools have no access to internet services.

Lipipa took cognizance that the CAS project, the first of its kind in the country, will bring to life the National ICT Policy and aligns with the MW2063 national vision, which is youth-centric and puts digitalization at the heart of the nation’s transformation.

The project is being undertaken through the Universal Service Fund and MACRA’s Economic Regulations Manager, Linda Kambale said each laboratory would have a capacity of holding up to 60 computers.

Kambale said in the first phase, each laboratory would be provided with 20 computers and each school will be connected to the internet for three years, adding: “Previously, we have had ICT initiatives targeting rural masses, but these faced several shortcomings — hence the adoption of this laboratory concept.

“In the first phase of this project, MACRA is constructing these laboratories in 75 schools, including 73 community day secondary schools, one national government secondary school, and one pilot primary school,” she said.

The project aligns perfectly with government’s vision of providing students with the essential tools and skills needed to thrive in the digital era, and Kambale said: “This initiative does not only bridge the digital divide but fosters an inclusive and forward-thinking educational environment, thereby laying a robust foundation for Malawi’s socio-economic growth and ensuring that no child is left behind in the digital era.”

The beneficiary school’s Principal, Steven Kungala expressed gratitude to MACRA for the timely and generous of the computer laboratory yet to be constructed at the school: “The construction of this computer lab will enable our school to upgrade our makeshift computer lab thereby allowing students to have greater access to modern tools, resources, and opportunities that are essential in today’s digital age.”

In Chikwawa, the groundbreaking was done at Nkhwangwa CDSS where MACRA’s Finance Manager, Limba Chapomba said unlike learners in urban areas, who are progressing well with the ICT, those in rural areas have been denied access to ICT services due to unavailability of resources.

“The project will help learners to acquire knowledge in computers at a tender age so that when they go to university, they should not have problems with computers,” Chapomba said while MP for Chikwawa South, Ilyas Karim said in a digital era, students must have access to ICT services in order to advance their skills in computer and research.

“We are living in a world of technology, having this kind of development is important to our community since students will have access to information through the ICT laboratory that MACRA is building in our area,” he said.

In Chitipa, was at Kalenge CDSS where MP for Chitipa East, Kezzie Msukwa was in attendance who appealed to the community and building contractors to work hand in hand in order to come up with a high quality and strong structure.

While in the Centre, Lilongwe North MP, Monica Chang’anamuno graced the event at Mikundi CDSS where she urged the youths, particularly girls, in Traditional Authority(TA) Kabudula to take their studies seriously in order for them to be productive citizens in the near future.

Chang’anamuno, who is Minister of Mining, said it was only well educated people who could contribute positively towards the development of the country: “This country needs a lot of educated people who can foster different developments.

“For example, our mining sector needs people who are professionally trained to work in mining sites which are expected to open very soon, so you must work hard,” she said.

The schools headteacher, Ernest Banda had earlier said it was sad that many girls in the area are dropping out of school due to early marriages and unplanned pregnancies — giving an example of 2023, in which “only eight girls out of 33 wrote Malawi School Leaving Certificate Examinations (MSCE) due to early marriages and unplanned pregnancies and this is quite disappointing to us as teachers as well as parents”.

He then asked church and traditional leaders to hold hands and come up with by-laws and stiff penalties that would deter girls to go for early marriages and remain in school.

Present was Senior Group Village Head Guta, who asked her subjects to make sure that all children, especially girls around their areas, are going to school and not sending them at the market to sell merchandise.

“This project has laid a strong foundation for our children in the digital world. It’s the first time for our community to have such a project,” she said.

In Salima, the groundbreaking ceremony was at Thavite CDSS where Salima North MP, Kaphamtengo Yona, who emphasised that in this modern age, employers are looking for computer literate people to work for them.

“Our students will be able to match those standards,” he said, while assuring that he would tirelessly work together with chiefs to have a high standard infrastructure far from corrupt activities that lead to embezzlement of any resources that are used for construction.

Senior Chief Mwanza appreciated the coming in of the computer laboratory citing that it would boost students commitment to their studies and that would reduce immoralities.

“Our area is lacking behind in many ways but I am so pleased to welcome this development at this unexpected time,” he said. “People will realize the importance of development and our girls will be committed to further their studies easily due to easy access to information.

“I am sure this will reduce the rising problems of unplanned pregnancies, early marriages and school dropouts that our girls are facing,” she said.

Mwanza added that it was a responsibility for both students and community members to embrace and make good use of the facility by taking care of it for their own benefit.

On his part, MACRA’s Quality Assurance Manager, Cossam Chingancheke highlighted the importance of having an ICT lab in rural area setting to ease access to information that could help students excel well in their education.

“Students need technology to get exposed and to align with the world because technology has taken over in all aspects of life worldwide,” he said. “As a tool in education sector, the laboratory will enable these students to compete and share same knowledge and resources with urban and city counterparts.”

Chingancheke added that the computer labs would be accessible by members of the community for them to gain various skills for their everyday purposes, saying: “The scope is taking care of the community as technology cuts across all service delivery of the country and our economy will be better placed if we use technology.”

MACRA will provide three computer laboratories at Thavite in the north, Mkwero at the entral and Lungumadzi in the south of Salima.—Reporting by Memory Chatonda, Willy Kadewere, Andrew Gondwe, Eranivey Temani & Lekereni Chinkhota, MANA; editing by Maravi Express