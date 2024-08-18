Mozambique’s UD de Lichinga stun Malawi’s Ascent Soccer 1-0 to leave wide open Group B of CAF Women’s Champions League-COSAFA qualifier

* Group B’s proceedings wind up on Tuesday when Young Buffaloes take on Lichinga

* While Gaborone United host Ascent Soccer on the same day in which top two teams from the group will join the best two from Group A in the semifinals

UD de Lichinga of Mozambique stunned Malawi’s Ascent Academy 1-0 today at Mpira Stadium to lead Group B and leave the semifinal race open and forward Celia Miguel scored the only goal for Lichinga after catching the Malawians off guard in a counterattack.

The result leaves the group wide open going into Tuesday’s final matches to decide the top two teams for the semifinals as the Mozambicans lead the standings with four points, one point ahead of the now second-placed hosts.

Gaborone United sit third with two points whereas Young Buffaloes have one point after the Botswana side drew 1-1 with their counterparts from eSwatini in an early kick-off at the same venue.



In an earlier match, Gaborone United came from behind to hold Young Buffaloes, leaving both teams’ semifinal qualification chances in the balance.

Buffaloes took their fancied opponents by surprise after left-winger Tenalile Ngcamphalala netted her second goal of the qualifiers via a 24th minute volley after receiving a cross from the left flank.

The goal came against the run of play with the dominant United kept at bay by the excellent reflex saves of Buffaloes goalkeeper Gcinile Dlamini, the eventual Player of the Match.

United eventually levelled matters as Yaone Modise slid the ball into the net from cross range in the 76th minute, thanks to a well-worked passing move down the left channel.

United went into the Group B contest against Buffaloes in a noon kick-off with both teams desperate to know the meaning of a first win of the regional qualifiers in Blantyre.

Coach Khalid Niyozima’s side from Botswana started the qualifiers with a frustrating goalless draw against UD de Lichinga on Friday. Later, on the same day, Young Buffaloes lost 2-1 to the hosts, Ascent Soccer Academy.

Coach Niyozima tampered with the starting XI of the previous match, axing midfielder Maungo Maponga in favour of Annah Sechane and on the other hand, Buffaloes coach Takhona Hlope was without the suspended Simangele Sikhondze and Futhie Dlamini replaced her whereas Nomvuyo Dvuba go the nod ahead of Mazwi Dube.

The overall winner of the 10-day tournament will qualify for the CAF Women’s Champions League’s continental finals, joining Mamelodi Sundowns. The Pretoria giants already secured their slot at the continental finals by virtue of being the regional champions.—Reporting by COSAFA