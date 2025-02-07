Mozambican arrested in Mangochi alongside two Malawian accomplices for possession of elephants’ ivory

The Mozambican on the right

Police in Mangochi have arrested a Mozambican and two Malawian accomplices for illegal possession of elephant ivory they were trying to sell at Majuni Trading Centre last evening, February 6.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identifies the Mozambican as Issa Jimu (33) from Mandimba district in Mozambique and the Malawians as Amidu Saini (46) and Abdul Chibwana (42) — both from Mangochi.

Daudi reports that Mangochi Police detectives received a tip-off from the community that the trio was offering pieces of elephant ivory for sale at Majuni Trading Centre, who rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspects in collaboration with general duties officers.

“They were found in possession of two pieces of elephant ivory weighing 6.5 kilograms,” says the report. “The ivory was concealed inside a sack mixed with second hand clothing in an attempt to evade detection.

“The suspects are expected to appear in court after the completion of paperwork to answer charges of illegal possession of specimens of listed species without a license, contrary to Section 110(b) of the National Parks and Wildlife Act.”

Daudi reported that Mangochi Police has since commended the public “for their continued support in the fight against wildlife crime and are encouraging further collaboration to protect endangered species”.