Moyale v Bullets match rescheduled on Monday from Sunday

The TNM Super League 2024 Week 8 match in which 7th-placed Moyale FC are hosting 2nd-placed Nyasa Big Bullets, has been shifted from Sunday to Monday, due to Super League of Malawi (SULOM) described as unavailability of Mzuzu Stadium on that day.

But Saturday’s game at the same Mzuzu Stadium is on when 3rd-placed Mzuzu City Hammers with 13 points from 7 games, host Mighty Wanderers (4th-place with 12 points).

At 19 points, log table leaders Silver Strikers, who beat Wanderers 2-0 at home last Sunday at Silver Stadium to consolidate a 6-point gap, will once more be on familiar territory when they host 9th-placed Karonga United (9 points).

Sharing on 12 points with Wanderers but separated by goal difference, 5th placed Kamuzu Barracks travel to Blantyre to face 6-placed Mighty Tigers (11 points) at Kamuzu Stadium.

Another interesting fixture on Saturday will be at Karonga Stadium when two debutantes lock horns — 16th-placed Baka City with 2 points against Creck Sporting (8th with 10 points from three wins and a draw).

Another debutantes, FOMO FC (12th with 7 points from two wins and a draw) travel to Dwangwa for Chitowe Stadium to face struggling giants MAFCO, who are 13th with six points from one win and three draws.

Playing earlier on Friday, will be at Karonga Stadium when Chitipa United, who are in the red relegation zone at 14th place with 5 points from one win and two draws, host 11th-placed Civil Service United who have 8 points.

Also with 8 points and placed on position 10 are Dedza Dynamos, who host relegation-threatened Bangwe All Stars, who have three points from three draws.

Meanwhile SULOM announces the disbursement of K5 million to each of the 14 TNM Super League clubs out of the 16 affiliated teams — leaving out two debutantes, Baka City and Creck Sporting Club, who are yet to finalize the required documentation — thus not legible for the subvention at this time.

In its press release issued today, May 22, SULOM says, in collaboration with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), it “acknowledges the critical importance of financial support to the clubs for their sustainability and operations”.

“In recognition of this, the subventions have been significantly increased from K1 million to K20 million for each club over the past two seasons.

“This substantial increase demonstrates our commitment to reviving, reforming, and rebranding the elite league. SULOM is dedicated to ensuring that clubs have the necessary resources to manage their daily operations effectively.

“We would, therefore, like to assure all stakeholders that another tranche of funds will be disbursed to the clubs shortly to further support their operational needs.

“SULOM remains committed to fostering a competitive and professional football league in Malawi. We appreciate the cooperation and efforts of all clubs in meeting the required standards and look forward to the continuous improvement of the league.”

As the race for the title picks up, so too does the fight for the Golden Boot title in which Kamuzu Barracks’ striker Zeliat Nkhoma is topping the race with five goals — but he is being hotly chased by six players with four goals each — Silver Strikers duo of Adiel Kaduya & Binwell Katinji; Civil Service United’s Emmanuel Jnr Saviel; Creck Sporting’s George Chiomba, Isaac Msiska of Mzuzu City Hammers and Big Bullets Patrick Mwaungulu.

Mwaungulu’s fourth goal, coming from three consecutive goals, was a special one, scored on his 22nd birthday on Saturday and straight from a corner kick as Nyasa Big Bullets secured a 2-0 victory over Mzuzu City Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium.

He is the special one indeed, as he was voted TNM Super League 2023 Player of the Season as well as FDH Bank Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament and for this campaign, he was also the first to win the Player of the Month accolade.