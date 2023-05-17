Moyale coach, Wanderers’ player Manyozo join deep concerns over dilapidated state of Mzuzu Stadium pitch

The match between Moyale and Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium

By George Mponda, MANA

Moyale Barracks FC coach, Nicholas Mhango and Mighty Wanderers player, Alfred Manyozo have added their voices of deep concerns over the dilapidated state of Mzuzu Stadium pitch — describing it as very bumpy and rough that is affecting game plans.

In a post match interview after Moyale drew 0-0 at the venue which is their home ground, coach Mhango said it is impossible to play a touch-and-go game at this pitch that forced them to play high balls.

“It is very unfortunate that most good pitches are in the Southern Region,” he said. “So we have no choice but to use what is available here.”

On his part, Wanderers’ Alfred Manyozo described the pitch as one of the bumpiest playing grounds in the country adding that it is almost unplayable.

“Considering the condition of this pitch, one needs not analyze the games at all and even coaches are finding it difficult to tell players what to do. Football should not be played here.

“If Mzuzu football fans want to watch good and entertaining matches, then something needs to be done to it. Otherwise, even players cannot improve playing on surface like this because the ball is always high.”

Last week, Silver Strikers Dutch coach, Pieter De Jongh attracted mixed reactions from the comments he made in describing the state of the same pitch when he said it was a shame that professional football in Malawi is being played on a pitch where even his four-year-old dog would refuse to play.

His comment drew criticism from some quarters but now it appears Mhango and Manyozo has vindicated him as well as the observation that Malawi National Council of Sports Board chairperson,Sunduzwayo Madise when he first bemoaned the poor state of the whole Stadium at the end of Mzuzu City Half Marathon.

Spokesperson for Mzuzu City Council, MacDonald Gondwe to address the issues as highlighted by the stakeholders to ensure the 15,000 capacity stadium — that was built in 1970 — meets desirable standards.

Next TNM Super League game scheduled for Mzuzu Stadium is between Ekwendeni Hammers and Chitipa United on Saturday. Other games on Saturday are Extreme FC vs Karonga United @ Civo; Mighty Wanderers vs Bangwe All Stars @ Kamuzu Stadium.

On Sunday Dedza Dynamos vs Silver Strikers @ Dedza; Civil Service United vs Nyasa Big Bullets @ Civo and Mighty Tigers vs Mafco FC @ Mpira Stadium.

Bullets are the current log leaders with 13 points from four wins and a draw in the opening five matches of this campaign as the People’s Team eye a 5th successive TNM Super League championship.

Mighty Wanderers are second with 11 points followed by Silver Strikers at 10 points.

In the relegation zone are rookies Extreme FC with no win in five matches having registered just a single draw and have lost four.

Red Lions FC are equally in the critical condition after accumulating only 4 points in five matches where only a single win is the brightest moment of their campaign.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express