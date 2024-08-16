MoU between Malawi and Mozambique seeks for convenient border post and simplified trade regimes





By Fostina Mkandawire, MANA in Maputo

Memorandum of understanding (MoU) which Malawi and Mozambique signed on Wednesday seeks for Malawi to negotiate for a convenient border post, simplified trade regimes, equal treatment of transporters, and tightened security to reduce the crossing of borders using unchartered roots.

The MoU is also aimed at improving the energy sector and speaking during the signing ceremony at the office of the President of Mozambique in Maputo, President Lazarus Chakwera said the signing of the trade agreements is key in enhancing the economic relationship between the two countries.

“I am optimistic that the opening up of the Nacala Port to transport fuel and petroleum products from Mozambique to Malawi will reduce transportation costs and the energy agreement will also reduce black outs,” Chakwera said.

Together with his counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi, Chakwera witnessed the MoU signing ceremony on energy formalised by Energy Ministers of the two governments and the President said it was pleasing to note that Malawi and Mozambique bilateral ties are now stronger than ever, a development that is beneficial to the two countries’ people.

On his part, President Nyusi said the two countries will collaborate to ensure the agreements become practical so that the people of the two countries benefit: “Key sectors that are crucial to the development of our two countries have been thoroughly scrutinised such as agriculture, energy and transport with much focus given to the transport and energy sector,” he said.

He added that the Government of Mozambique will continue supporting the joint project of construction of the 218km Malawi-Mozambique Interconnector Project and Matambo Substation as part of the Mozambique-Malawi Interconnection Project (MOMA).

The Mozambican President expressed dismay at the current trade volumes between Malawi and Mozambique which are relatively low despite the proximity of major commercial and industrial hubs of the two countries.

“I can confidently say that we have allocated a space at Nacala Port for Malawi to be spearheading transportation of products to minimise traffic and cargo taking too long to reach Malawi,” he said.

He further said a one stop boarder post will be operationalised at Mwanza border in Malawi to further boost trading activities between the two countries.

President Chakwera was also taken on a learning visit to Boane district to appreciate industrial activities at Beluluane Industrial Park where he toured industrial area called Moz Park to appreciate trading activities being implemented by the Mozambican government.

Speaking after touring Midal Cables International, President Chakwera said the tour was an eye opener and the trading industry in Malawi will benefit.

“The magnitude of manufacturing and exporting activities witnessed today are worth emulating to Malawi,” he said. “I am impressed by how Midal Cables is conducting its business.”

Chakwera said it is his vision to have a company that manufactures aluminium, alloy rod and wires the same way that Midal Mozambique is doing and exporting the cables worldwide.

The Moz Park is home to some of Africa’s key players within the manufacturing, industrial, import and export business — organised as a combined industrial park and free-trade zone and it accommodates over 35 companies employing more than 5,000 people.

The Moz Park is located in the southern part of Mozambique, 2km two away from the main highway and 20km from the port.

Meanwhile, Joaquim Chissano University on Thursday conferred President Chakwera an Honorary Doctorate Degree in International Cooperation & Development for his strategic thinking and adopting external policies to develop synergies with neighbouring countries.

After he officially accepted the honour, Chakwera said there is no country that can develop without international cooperation: “No matter how developed or resilient a country can be, it can never thrive without external assistance, international cooperation is the only reasonable path to a prosperous future, if you remove international cooperation from any country it will collapse.”

He added that it is delusional for a nation to think that it can survive on its own, a nation is sovereign and not self contained, saying: “In fact, nowhere is this reality more true than in Malawi’s relations with its neighbours.

“Malawi’s prosperity and security depends on a robust relationship with the countries with whom she shares her borders, and among these countries, the country that we share a lion’s share of our border with is Mozambique.”

President Chakwera said for the past four years, global challenges such as CoVID 19 and natural disasters has seen countries becoming more connected through challenges that have been cross border.

“It does not matter who gets it first but working together as brotherhood of nations, by combating challenges together such as climate change impacts such as Cyclone Freddy that hit both Mozambique and Malawi and CoVID 19.”

He said he was honoured and humbled to accept the honorary doctorate, which recognises his efforts to foster international cooperation, mentioning that among the cooperation none has been stronger than the one he shares with President Nyusi and the people of Mozambique.

Vice-Registrar at Joaquim Chissano University, Senior Professor Jose Magode said in April, the University’s Council rigorously scrutinised President Chakwera’s commitment and dedication to strengthening international cooperation with other countries.

He said the University established that Chakwera first visited Mozambique after ascending to power in October 2020 as one way of developing a strong relationship with Mozambique by making agreements that have benefited the people from the two countries.

“The bilateral relations of Mozambique and Malawi has seen the interdependence of the two countries sharing benefits in areas that are mutually beneficial, the relations are leveraging on areas of strength of the two countries.”

The Registrar highlighted that the University recognised that President Chakwera ascended to power at a time Malawi was facing forex shortage, natural disasters and CoVID 19.

He said with President Chakwera’s strategic thinking and adopting external policies, there has been a turn around and a recovery plan with innovative solutions to challenges that the country has been facing has been established.

Joaquim Chissano University was established on February 5, 1986, and article 6 of the university’s honorific privileges, there is a legal provision of conferment of honorary degrees to individuals who have exhibited dedication to the community and humanity.

Chakwera then flew out of Maputo and proceed to Harare, Zimbabwe to attend the 44th Ordinary Summit of Southern African Development Committee of Heads of State and Government to be held on Saturday, August 17.