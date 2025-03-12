Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF president for second term

* Re-election comes after a first term widely praised for stabilising CAF’s finances and boosting its global profile



* Under his leadership, CAF set several new records at the AfCON Cote d’Ivoire 2023, attracting a record 1.4 billion viewers worldwide

* He has just signed historic MoU with African Club Association to strengthen African club football

* Increases financial support which includes US$50,000 solidarity fee to all clubs that participate in the preliminary stages of CAF Interclub competition

At the 14th Confederation African Football (CAF) Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt today, Patrice Motsepe has been re-elected unopposed as president for a second four-year term, extending his leadership of the organisation until 2029.

CAFonline reports that Motsepe’s re-election comes after a first term widely praised for stabilising CAF’s finances and boosting its global profile.

Under his leadership, CAF set several new records at the Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023, attracting a record 1.4 billion viewers worldwide.

Prize money for major tournaments, including the CAF Champions League and CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, has also increased significantly, alongside enhanced financial support for Member Associations.

The 63-year-old faced no opposition after the nomination deadline passed in November 2024 and his decision to run again followed requests from Member Association presidents and key stakeholders.

Being ushered in unopposed reflects both confidence in Motsepe’s leadership and the desire to see him elevate African football to new heights.

He is quoted as saying by CAFonline: “The goal remains making African football globally competitive, stabilising finances and investing in infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Motsepe signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) between CAF and African Club Association (ACA) that formalises a number of strategic objectives to strengthen African club football participation.

It was signed on sidelines of the CAF Extraordinary General Congress, and the partnership has seen the increase in financial support for club competitions, which includes the US$50,000 solidarity fee given to all clubs that participated in the preliminary stages of the CAF Interclub competitions.

This marked as the first time clubs are given financial assistance to participate in the CAF Interclub competitions of Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The MoU, signed by along with ACA chairman Hersi Said, also finalises the increase of prize money in both CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup by over 40%.

A report by CAFonline indicates that ACA was launched in November 2023 with the support of Motsepe and recently announced it would be setting up offices at the world-class King Mohammed VI National Football Academy in Sale, Morocco.

CAFonline further reports that CAF and ACA have mutual aims that are crucial in growing club football on the continent, including to protect and develop a large and healthy professional football sector and invest in and promote the training of young talented players in the long-term interest of football.

“They also seek to ensure players benefit from suitable education pathways throughout their sporting careers and to promote fair play and to fight against racism, doping, violence, match-fixing and corruption in football.

“CAF and ACA will work to ensure national team and club football provides substantial benefits to players, clubs, leagues and Member Associations, and foster a closer working relationship.

“They have also resolved that sports-related disputes shall be resolved within the appropriate resolution structures; and that strong national championships and international competitions organised by CAF are vital for the on-going and healthy development of football.”

The current ACA Board members are chairman Hersi Said of Young Africans, Tanzania, Jessica Motaung (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) and Paul Bassey (Akwa United, Nigeria) as vice-chairpersons.

At regional level is Hersi Said & Hassan Ali Eissa (Al Hilal, Sudan) for CECAFA; Jessica Motaung & Salomo Hei (African Stars, Namibia) for COSAFA; Khaled Mortagy (Al Ahly, Egypt) & Adil Halla (former Raja Casablanca, Morocco) for UNAF; Ravel Mondjo Mbouloungou (CS de Bendje, Gabon) & Guy Kapya Kilongozi (AS Maniema Union, DR Congo) for UNIFFAC; Rodney Edmond Michael (Mighty Blackpool FC, Sierra Leone) & Famakan Dembele (AS Real Bamako, Mali) for WAFU A; and Ayibatin Wilfrido (AS Loto FC, Benin) & Paul Bassey (Akwa United, Nigeria) for WAFU B.

On Monday, Motsepe met six of the CAF Zonal Unions where they discussed growth and development of football in the 54 Member Associations that are in COSAFA, CECAFA, UNIFFAC, WAFU A, WAFU B and UNAF.

They all individually meet with the CAF President to review the significant progress made in their respective zones as a result of renewed and stronger partnerships established with CAF over the last four years.

The Zonal Union presidents, with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) being represented by Fleetwood Haiya, alongside executive member, Felister Dossi and general secretary Alfred Gunda, commended CAF under Motsepe’s leadership, which include the 50% increase of annual subventions from US$500,000 to US$750,000 that has been the bedrock of football development and hosting competitions at zonal level.

The changes include the increase of Member Associations’ annual subventions move from US$200,000 to US$400,000 — and in addition to CAF’s financial support, stronger collaborative efforts have been established with Zonal Unions with various capacity building programmes developed.

These include the CAF finance & governance workshops, Zonal Union Tactical workshops and video assistant referee (VAR) academies, which CAF invested US$3.5 million in in Zonal Unions.

Other initiatives include anti-doping workshops and the recently launched CAF broadcast academy for TV Directors, among other on-going collaborations.

Motsepe is reported to have thanked the six CAF Zonal Unions and their Member Associations for their contribution in driving the vision of making African football globally competitive and self-sustaining.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express

