Motorists who transacted for traffic services between December 4, 2024 to January 3, 2025 need to go back for verification 

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Malawi Traffic Information System (MalTIS) at the Directorate of Road Traffic & Safety Services (DRTSS), which developed a technical error on January 6, 2025 — rendering the DRTSS and its agencies to fail provide all services that are processed through the system — has been restored and is now functioning.

But in the course of repair it was noted that transactions that were processed between December 4, 2024 to January 3, 2025 need verifications, announced Secretary for Transport & Public Works David Mzandu in a statement.

The Ministry of Transport & Public works is thus asking motorists who transacted between the said period to revisit any DRTSS convenient to them or vehicle inspection stations for the verification process.

The transactions include:

1. Entity Enrollment — registration of Traffic Register Card (TRN); and registration of Body of Persons (registration of companies)

2. Motor Vehicle Administration — new vehicle registration; change of title holder and/or ownership; change of vehicle particulars; number plate allocation; and vehicle inspection for certificate of fitness (COF)

3. Driver Administration — renewal of driver’s licence; conversion of foreign driver’s licence; and conversion of Malawi military driver’s licence

4. Operator Administration — operator registration.

The government technological service, MalTIS, has been riddled with controversy for years now between the Ministry and the system supplier, South African company, Fischer Consultants in association with a Malawian firm, MOVESA.

The contract to build the system was awarded way back with an agreement to hand over to Malawi Government in 2017 upon its completion — but over seven years after the agreed initial handover, the consultant is still clinging on to the sensitive system.