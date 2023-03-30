Motorists continue to make dangerous maneuvers at Magalasi Road’s rail crossing

Dangerous as a train might approach at any moment

By Duncan Mlanjira

The double carriage Malagalasi Road to Kameza Roundabout has very few openings soon after Nyambadwe PUMA service station, that include a roundabout at Magalasi and an opening for motorists from Nyambadwe residential area just after the roundabout.

From there, motorists from other parts of Nyambadwe residential area and those from Chapima Heights have to drive all the way to the Machinjiri turnoff roundabout to get back towards Henry Henderson Institute (HHI).

This makes it cumbersome for motorists around this area and they opt to negotiate at the opening at the rail-road crossing. Just about 50m after the level crossing there is a junction from Chapima Heights where motorists from there wait until there is a break in traffic from Magalasi before dashing towards the rail-road opening and drive up to Magalasi.

This manouvre creates confusion in traffic, especially for those driving uphill as they suddenly encounter a vehicle as it negotiates the tight opening.

Just a week ago, there was a collision right at the level crossing and as they waited for the police to assess the situation, they created a traffic congestion and at the same awaiting a potential collision with an oncoming train — as most probably Central East African Railways (CEAR) hadn’t been warned of the situation.

When contacted, Blantyre City Council Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Chinsewu maintained that “it is unacceptable to use that rail space”, while adding that it was difficult to monitor progress at this spot as they rely on CEAR “to put on a self controlled barricade to stop the malpractice”.

On the double carriage itself, Chinsewu emphasized that they cannot have so many openings on that road, saying: “It may be a disadvantage to drive a bit longer before getting into the right lane but it is advantageous in the long run because we aimed at preventing accidents.

“Further to this, it is important to note that it is a practice all over whereby you barricade the better part of the road and open in few spots only.

“How many accidents have occured on the few openings that we have since the road was opened? This will further help justifying the reason the road was barricaded,” he said.