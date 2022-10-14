Motorist arrested for drink-drive offence fined K150,000 for biting traffic officer’s finger in Ndirande

* The officers cautioned the driver and tried to reason with him but he was very violent and uncooperative

* He bit the police officer as he resisted from being dragged into a police cell at Ndirande Police Station

Maravi Express

Blantyre Central Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a motorist, Lester Makawa to pay a fine of K150,000 or in default serve 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for unlawfully wounding a traffic officer.

A report from Ndirande Police Station’s deputy public relations officer, Widson Nhlane said State prosecutor, Lyson Chavinda told the court that the victim — identified as Stephano Muthama — was unlawfully wounded by the driver as he resisted from being dragged into a police cell at Ndirande Station.

The Court heard that traffic officers mounted an adhoc road checkpoint at the turn off to Machinjiri along Magalasi Road and in the course of their duties, they had stopped the motorist, whom they confirmed was driving a motor vehicle whilst drunk.

“Chavinda further told the court that the officers cautioned the driver and tried to reason with him but he was very violent and uncooperative,” says the report by Nhlane. “They arrested him before taking him to Ndirande Police Station.

“The presiding Magistrate, Euphrazia Moyo heard that at the station, the convict was still violent and he bit the right hand of Muthama as they were dragging him into a police cell.”

Nhlane’s report further said Makawa pleaded guilty of unlawful wounding and in mitigation, he asked the court for leniency, saying he is the first offender and that he did it under the influence of alcohol and has family obligation.

He also apologized to the police officer for his actions but in his submission, prosecutor Chavinda quashed the mitigation factors and prayed for stiffer deterrent sentence considering that he was very uncooperative and displayed uncalled for behavior as a qualified driver.

The Magistrate ordered the motorist Makawa to pay a fine of K150,000 or in default serve 12 months imprisonment with hard labour to act as a lesson to other drivers.

The court ordered that K100,000 should go to officer Muthama as compensation and Makawa, has since paid the fine. However, he is also answering a charge of resisting lawful arrest and is remanded to Chichiri Prison.

Meanwhile, Ndirande Police say they grateful to community members for their support in the fight against crimes following an arrest of six people found in possession of cannabis without licenses and other numerous crimes in the area.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) Wednesday, publicist Nhlane said: “A lot of suspects including these six were arrested during the raid operation following tips from the community members.

“Most of the people we have arrested will be answering charges of the theft, burglary, breaking into buildings and committing a felony there in and possession of cannabis sativa without a license, they will appear before court after completion of paperwork,” he said.

Nhlane, therefore, appealed for continued support from members of the community, saying the men in uniform will continue doing their work while imploring on neighborhood and community members to stop harboring criminals.

In his remarks Willy Mwase, one of the victims in Ndirande-Makata, expressed his gratitude to Ndirande Police for arresting the criminals, saying people will live at peace knowing their properties were secure following the arrests.

“These crimes have increased in our communities and we need to take a step forward to end it by working together with police officers here in Ndirande.

“Anyone who suspects someone being a thief should immediately report to the chairman of community policing forum or to the police station,” he said.—Additional reporting by Mercy Nsaliwa, MANA