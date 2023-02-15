Mota Engil ready to engage Minister of Transport over dilapidated state of Nkhata Bay Port

Nkhata Bay Port with an old fashioned jetty

* We would consider taking back control of the ports if no assurance to improve the standards of these facilities is provided—Minister

* An agreement such as this is two sided — government has its obligations as well as Mota Engil

* And if one does not fulfill those obligations, it becomes a challenge—Mota Engil

By Osman Moyo, MANA

In response to concerns raised by Minister of Transport & Public Works, Jacob Hara over how Mota Engil, through Malawi Shipping Company and Malawi Ports Company, is managing ports in the country, the company indicates that it is ready to engage the Minister over the concerns.

Hara expressed his disappointment over management of Nkhata Bay Port when he inspected it on Monday, which is in a dilapidated condition, saying it poses risk to human lives.

The Minister declared that he would engage in a discussion with Mota Engil to bring back to the drawing board conditions under which the port should be managed.

“As government, we would consider taking back control of the ports if no assurance to improve the standards of these facilities is provided.”

While promising to go back and revise conditions under which Mota Engil was given control of the port, Hara said the fact that the company has not made an effort to construct a new jetty — since the old one got damaged — shows that there was lack of commitment on the welfare of the port.

But Mota Engil public relations manager, Thomas Chafunya said the company was ready to meet the Minister but could not say more on why the jetty was yet to be constructed.

“All I can say is that an agreement such as this is two sided — government has its obligations as well as Mota Engil and if one does not fulfill those obligations, it becomes a challenge,” Chafunya said.

Nkhata Bay Port visited by the legendary MV Illala steamship which travels up Lake Malawi from Monkey Bay to Chilumba in the north, via Likoma Island and Chizumulu

In July 2006, plans were announced to rehabilitate port, and to re-establish a ferry service between Nkhata Bay and Likoma Island, which is serviced by motorised dhows by private operators.