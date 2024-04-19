Moses Dossi remains off to Chikwawa to be interred

* Late Moses epitomized a never-say-die spirit and incredible self- belief in everything he did

By Arkangel Tembo, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Choir members from St. Pius Catholic Church were singing, ‘A Mpingo tsalani ngakhale mundikonda, Ambuye tsogoleleni ndili ndekha’ as the brown casket carrying the remains of late Moses Dossi, former Member of Parliament (MP) and Cabinet Minister, was taken inside the church.

Four priests led the procession of pall bearers; moving slowly to the altar while in the background women could be heard crying.

Inside the church, speeches of the bereaved family including the deceased’s children, church members and the Parish priest were made — at least, each and everyone who made a speech described the late Dossi as a dedicated man to the nation and the church.

After the mass the remains of the late Dossi were taken outside the church as people moved out of the church in dejected mood with the choir adding to the sombre mood: “Tinali awiri dzana, tinali awiri dzana tinali awiri dzana koma ndatsala ndekha ocheza naye palibe” — the choir sung.

At exactly, 11:20am, the white Mnthunzi hearse left St. Pius Church for Chapananga in Chikwawa District where late Dossi will be laid to rest tomorrow — his home where he served as MP for Chikwawa West from 1999 to 2004.

During his tenure as MP, late Dossi — who died Thursday morning at Blantyre Adventist Hospital in Blantyre — also held the position of Minister of Sports in President Bakili Muluzi’s administration.

In his eulogy on Facebook, Malawi’s great poet, Benedicto Malunga Dossi was his homemate from Chapananga, saying: “His late father Tobias Dossi taught my late father who hailed from Kanyongolo village and later took charge of treating him when he suffered from T.B. at Nsanje Hospital where I saw the then ailing author for the first time.

“My sister late Margret, was the only Form 4 girl in Moses’ Dossi’s class while my mother waxed lyrical about ‘Mandionekedwe wa Misala’ authored by the creative Tobias Dossi.

“At National Bank in Zomba, l was served now and again by the self-effacing and humble lady graduate in Social Science, daughter to Moses — who has left behind several graduates sired by him.

“In short, so many have been the points of convergence between the Dossi family and mine, that it becomes inevitable to be touched by his death. Hence, falling short of writing a dirge for the affable man on the touch line, l would like to assure his family, that we the Malungas, mourn with it.

“Late Moses epitomized a never-say-die spirit and incredible self- belief in everything he did. Such attributes can only be inspirational. May his fine soul, therefore, rest in peace.”

Lawyer Ralph Kasambara described Thursday as another sad day for the nation as Hon. Moses Dossi goes to be with the Lord: “As a friend of mine puts it: He was a man of peace. He never wasted time hating others.

“His focus was on himself, his community and family. Truth be told, he did a mighty good job educating his children. Always smiling and ever greeting all and sundry without exception. A radiant fellow and keen sportsman. May the good Lord comfort the family.

Passionate former sports administrator, Julius Mithi posted a picture he was in together with late Dossi; former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, late John Zingale; former FAM general secretary, late Chris Kamphinda Banda and the then entire FAM executive members when welcoming former “most powerful FIFA president, Sepp Blatter to appreciate the plot of land where the Mpira Village was built.

Mithi said the plot of land was given to FAM by Government but facilitated by Dossi and late Henry Moyo, which was first christened Chiwembe Technical Centre before being renamed Mpira Village after it became a multipurpose that includes the Mpira Stadium.

“May the soul of this humble Malawian rest in peace,” wrote Mithi, while FAM president, Fleetwood Haiya — whose executive committee members include Dossi’s daughter, Felister — said in a statement: “To the football fraternity Mr. Dossi Snr, who was popularly known as ‘Man on the Touchline’, was a pillar and an asset to Malawi football because of his immense contribution to the game through his reportage, commentary and analysis.

“Through his pen and microphone, Mr Dossi Snr set the pace to develop Malawi football by giving it a positive coverage that helped lift the quality of the game in Malawi.

“Over the past decades Mr. Dossi Snr was a leader and advisor to many of us who benefited from his deep understanding of the game of football.

“We shall always remember Mr. Dossi Snr as a humble, patriotic, wise and passionate football enthusiast and media professional who dedicated his life to raising the standards of football in Malawi and sports in general.

“May God Almighty touch and sustain the bereaved family during this period of grief and may the soul of the one and only ‘Man on the Touchline’ — Moses Dossi Snr — rest in eternal peace,” Haiya said.

Former FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu Manda wrote on Facebook that Dossi inspired him and others “to take up a leading role in football” — adding that he was “a charismatic leader and down to earth person who confronted challenges with boldness and led a selfless life to serve others as a true sportsman”.

“A sport icon populary known as ‘The Man on the Touchline’ who breathed life into football with his captivating commentary and insightful analysis.

“He has left an indelible mark that will linger on in our hearts and minds forever. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive member.

On his part, renowned social issues commentator, Onjezani Kenani wrote: “In the late 80s and 90s, I used to stay up late on Saturdays and Sundays, mostly to listen to reports by our ‘man on the touchline’, Moses Dossi. He summarised the entire match in a report of four minutes, in which he packed all the juiciest parts of the action.

“Through him, some of us watched Admarc Tigers v Dave Cosmos, Bata Bullets v Limbe Leaf Wanderers, Admarc Tigers v Dwasco. In 1992, he wrote the book, ‘Football in Malaŵi: A way of life’ published by Popular Publications — the only most authoritative history on Malaŵi’s football to date.

“Later he was to dabble into politics, rising to become a cabinet minister. He served his country well in that portfolio, a gentleman and a gentle man. He has died just as peacefully as he had lived, disappearing quietly into the good night. Rest well, Sir.”

Peter Kandulu described Dossi on his Facebook page as “a treasure to the nation of Malawi in so much respect. We shall remain to cherish his patriotism and contribution to the cause of the many aspects of his life to Malawians. We wish him to rest well until we meet again Man on the Touchline.”