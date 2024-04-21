Moses Dossi interred to rest with deserved Military Honour

The ‘Man on the Touchline’ always advocated for peace and unity through sports in the country

* He was a hero who loved this nation and participated in various disciplines

By Willy Kadewere, Leah Malimbasa, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express

Soon after news of the passing on of Moses Tobias Dossi on Thursday, the eulogies were heart-warming just as his life was in the sports circles, especially in the Beautiful Game of football — and being given a Military Honour as he was being interred, is an appreciation of a man who lived not just for himself and his family — but for his community and country at large.

The renowned football analyst — who earned the name as the ‘Man on the Touchline’ — was to later dabble into politics where he got elected as Member of Parliament for Chikwawa West — representing United Democratic Front (UDF) — and rose to become Minister of Sports, Youth & Culture in President Bakili Muluzi’s administration.

Thus he just had to be accorded Military Honours at his burial on Saturday in his home village Kalimanjira in Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa.

The casket, draped in the colours of the national flag, was handled by Malawi Defence Force pall bearers and a gun salute and the last Post was sounded — to mark the last mile of a distinguished citizen and family patriarch; sports enthusiast; former MP; former Cabinet Minister; church elder; among many distinguished accolades he was accorded with.

Dossi, who died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after an illness, was eulogised by Minister of Lands, Housing & Urban Development, Deus Gumba — representing President Lazarus Chakwera — describing the late Dossi as a man who expressed deep patriotism towards his nation.

“Dossi was always advocating for peace and unity through sports in the country,” said Gumba. “We will remember the late Dossi for his hardworking spirit. He was a hero who loved this nation and participated in various disciplines, including politics and sports.”

Gumba, therefore, advised other politicians to emulate the life of the late Dossi, who always wanted development in his area in particular and Malawi in general — to which Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda concurred that the nation has lost a hardworking man who was passionate about development.

While highlighting the role Dossi played in developing Chikwawa West Constituency, Chimwendo Banda announced that government will construct Chapananga Road, pointing out that it is already included in the 2024/2025 national budget.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Chapananga said he will remember the late Dossi for having the interest of the underprivileged people at heart — disclosing that late Dossi paid school fees for over 200 learners.

He also said Dossi was passionate to develop Chapananga, which led to electricity being installed in the area and also facilitated the construction of Chapananga Secondary School.

Apart from Gumba, other notable figures who attended the burial included Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara; Minister of Information & Digitilisation, Moses Kunkuyu; acting UDF president, Lilian Patel among others.

Dossi died at the age of 70 and is survived by six children and 14 grandchildren and one of the children, Felister — a lawyer by profession — followed her father’s footsteps in football administration as she currently holds the position of an executive committee in Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

In his eulogy posted on FAM’s official Facebook page soon after his passing on, the association’s president, Fleetwood Haiya described the Man on the Touchline as “a pillar and an asset to Malawi football because of his immense contribution to the game through his reportage, commentary and analysis”.

“Through his pen and microphone, Mr Dossi Snr set the pace to develop Malawi football by giving it a positive coverage that helped lift the quality of the game in Malawi.

“Over the past decades Mr. Dossi Snr was a leader and advisor to many of us who benefited from his deep understanding of the game of football.

“We shall always remember Mr. Dossi Snr as a humble, patriotic, wise and passionate football enthusiast and media professional who dedicated his life to raising the standards of football in Malawi and sports in general.”

Former FAM president, Walter Nyamilandu Manda wrote on Facebook that Dossi was “a charismatic leader and down to earth person who confronted challenges with boldness and led a selfless life to serve others as a true sportsman. He has left an indelible mark that will linger on in our hearts and minds forever.”

On his part, renowned social issues commentator, Onjezani Kenani took cognizance of the book he wrote ‘Football in Malaŵi: A way of life’ published by Popular Publications — a feat that not Malawians never attempt to do — which Kenani described as “the only most authoritative history on Malaŵi’s football to date”.

Kenani added that in his role as Minister of Sports, “he served his country well in that portfolio, a gentleman and a gentle man. He has died just as peacefully as he had lived, disappearing quietly into the good night. Rest well, Sir.”

Passionate former sports administrator, Julius Mithi posted a picture he was in together with late Dossi; former Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president, late John Zingale; former FAM general secretary, late Chris Kamphinda Banda and the then entire FAM executive members when welcoming former “most powerful FIFA president, Sepp Blatter to appreciate the plot of land where the Mpira Village was built.

Mithi said the plot of land was given to FAM by Government but facilitated by Dossi and late Henry Moyo, which was first christened Chiwembe Technical Centre before being renamed Mpira Village after it became a multipurpose that includes the Mpira Stadium.