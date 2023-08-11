Moroka Swallows coach describes Gabadinho Mhango as a ‘genius’ after his debut on Wednesday

* Fighter as usual, beautiful free-kick that forced Darren Keet to a save, those are trademarks of an attacker



By Sinethemba Sithole, farpost.co.za

Moroka Swallows head coach Steve Komphela described Gabadinho Mhango as a ‘genius’ after the striker made his debut for the Dube Birds in their 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season 1-0 against Cape Town City FC.

The Malawian forward made a switch from AmaZulu FC to the Dube Birds last week, just ahead of the start of the season and he got his first run for the side on Wednesday.

The former Orlando Pirates man was introduced during the second half, and Komphela believes he came on with more fight in attack: “Fighter as usual, beautiful free-kick that forced Darren Keet to a save, those are trademarks of an attacker.

“The guy smells a goal, wants a goal, looking for spaces and all that. And also the influence he has on the players, competitive spirit. That’s what we want from him — and he fights, that’s what we know of Mhango.”

Despite losing his first match at home, Komphela believes there “was a lot of positives” out of the match, saying it would take patience and some time to get to where they want to be.

“Results are always results, but what is important is to see your team grow to a level where you think it can be competitively,” he said.

“And I’m sure you will also testify to that. One match will never make a team, two matches will never make a team. It’s a hell of a process, and it’s a journey that you need to be patient with.

“Because if you don’t understand it, then frustration will creep in, and then you will start not seeing exactly what you’re trying to build towards. There were a lot of positives out of the match.”

Meanwhile, AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin has refused to comment on the departure of Gabadinho Mhango as well as on Siphesihle Maduna’s absence against Royal AM after he was linked with a move to Moroka Swallows.

Gaba joined AmaZulu at the start of last season from Orlando Pirates but was deemed surplus to requirements by Martin, but the former Simba SC coach couldn’t give answers on what happened between him and Mhango.

“The same answers [as I provided about Maduna],” Martin said in short when asked about the striker.

Maduna, who is rumoured have had issues with lack of discipline, is also said to be on his way to join Gaba after the 23-year-old was sent off in the game against Sekhukhune United last season, appearing to be swearing at Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Maduna was also shown a straight red card in the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup recently in the 32nd minute against Royal AM in the final of the pre-season tournament.

He was absent from Usuthu’s team that drew 0-0 with the very same Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday, but Martin couldn’t give much detail on his situation.

“Today, I had 20 players who were part of my plans and unluckily only 19 could be on the bench,” said Martin after the game. “Because on Friday I was told that one of my players, who was supposed to play in the first 11 was not going to be able to play. From there I only talk about 20 or 19 players who came to this match.”—Additional reporting by Robin-Duke Madlala, idiskitines.co.za