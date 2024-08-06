Morocco’s striker Soufiane Rahimi tops goal scorers’ chart at Olympic Games football with six goals

* Following with four goals apiece are Spain’s Fermin and France’s Jean-Philippe, who can overtake Rahimi if they both score in the final match

* With three goals are Egypt’s Ibrahim Adel and Marcel Fernandez of Paraguay, who are out of the competition

Maravi Express

In the glittering arena of Olympic Games football, a star is rising from the sands of Morocco, Soufiane Rahimi, the 28-year-old striker for Al Ain FC, who has catapulted from relative obscurity to become the leading scorer at Paris 2024.

Whether he can lead his team to bronze medal in the all-African third-place play off against Egypt, remains to be seen, but one thing is certain; Soufiane has already written his name in the annals of Olympic history.

The Atlas Lions were beaten 2-1 by Spain, denying an all-African final but Soufiane Rahimi is poised to increase his tally of goals — having netted 6 in past games, four from the penalty spot including one he scored against Spain.

Following with four goals apiece — non scored from the penalty spot — are Spain’s Fermin and France’s Jean-Philippe, who can overtake the Atlas Lion if they both score in the final match.

With three goals — also not from the spot — are Egypt’s Ibrahim Adel and Marcel Fernandez of Paraguay, who are out of the competition having been beaten 5-4 by the Pharaohs in a tense shootout after the Africans came from behind to draw 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Those with two goals apiece are Thiago Almada (Argentina); Shota Fujio, Rihito Yamamoto & Shunsuke Mito (all Japan); Aymen Hussein (Iraq); Djordje Mihailovic & Kevin Paredes (both USA) and Michael Olise (France).

Rahimi’s journey, marked by relentless dedication and a burning desire for national glory, is capturing hearts worldwide. His path to Olympic stardom was far from conventional; unlike many of his peers who honed their skills in Europe’s top leagues, he cut his teeth in the less glamorous Moroccan and UAE leagues.

This unconventional route has imbued him with a hunger and work ethic that sets him apart on the world stage.

Hussein Ammouta, who coached Rahimi to victory in the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), provides insight into the striker’s extraordinary development: “He has a predatory instinct in front of goal. He wasn’t born with this instinct, but he perfected it through sheer hard work.”

Ammouta’s words paint a picture of a player driven by an insatiable desire to improve: “At our training sessions during the CHAN, he would always be the first to arrive and the first to line up in front of goal, attempting a host of different skills.

“Though it might seem messy at first, once on the pitch he would reproduce those same flicks with remarkable ease and fluidity: it was verging on magic.”

This magical quality has been on full display in Paris as Rahimi’s six goals in five games have not only propelled Morocco to the third place play off, but have also etched his name in the nation’s sporting history, surpassing Ahmed Faras’ long-standing record from 1972.

But for Rahimi, personal accolades are secondary to national pride. His words after the quarter-final victory over the USA resonate with a sense of duty and collective ambition.

He said before the semifinal: “I want to take home the most coveted medal and finish as the tournament’s top scorer. More than anything else, I want to contribute my utmost to the team’s collective success, because it’s our shared destiny.”

This sentiment echoes the spirit that drove Morocco’s football team to their historic World Cup semi-final appearance in Qatar 2022.

Rahimi’s journey from the dusty pitches of Casablanca to the grand stadiums of Paris serves as an inspiration, proving that with dedication and perseverance, even the most improbable dreams can be realised.

In a sport often dominated by European and South American talents, Rahimi’s rise is a powerful reminder of the global nature of football. It’s a testament to the untapped potential lying dormant in leagues often overlooked by the mainstream football world.—Reporting by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express