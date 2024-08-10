Morocco’s Rahimi crowned top scorer in Olympic Games Paris 2024

* He became the first player in the competition’s history to score in six consecutive matches

Maravi Express

Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi has etched his name into Olympic football history, clinching the top scorer award at the Paris 2024 men’s tournament with a remarkable tally of eight goals.

Rahimi’s individual achievement was confirmed after the men’s Olympic football tournament concluded on Friday after Spain defeated hosts France to win the gold medal.

The 28-year-old Al Ain striker’s exceptional performance throughout the tournament was capped off with a brace in Morocco’s emphatic 6-0 victory over Egypt in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

This win not only secured Morocco’s first-ever Olympic football medal but also provided the perfect stage for Rahimi to showcase his goal-scoring prowess one final time.

Rahimi’s achievement is particularly noteworthy as he became the first player in the competition’s history to score in six consecutive matches.

His consistent form was instrumental in Morocco’s successful campaign, which saw them narrowly miss out on the final but ultimately claim a historic bronze medal.

The forward’s impact on the team was evident not just in his goal tally but also in his overall play.



Morocco playmaker Ilias Akhomach, speaking after the bronze medal match, was effusive in his praise for his teammate: “Rahimi is great, he’s something else. I’ve played alongside him in other competitions.

“I knew what he was capable of and we had a very good understanding between us at these Games. He has had an excellent tournament.”

Rahimi’s performances have drawn parallels with Morocco’s inspirational run to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the atmosphere at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes for the bronze medal match was reminiscent of the passionate support the Atlas Lions received during their historic World Cup campaign.

His record-breaking goal-scoring feat will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of the Paris 2024 Olympics.—Reporting by CAFonline