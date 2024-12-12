Morocco to co-host FIFA World Cup 2030 alongside  Spain and Portugal

* Making Morocco as the second African nation to host the World Cup after South Africa hosted it alone in 2010

Morocco has been confirmed as one of the hosts for the FIFA World Cup 2030 marking a monumental moment in African football as the second African nation to host the world football spectacle after South Africa hosted it alone in 2010.

Alongside Spain and Portugal, the North African country’s selection as a co-host signifies its growing influence in the global football landscape and the decision was unanimously approved during an extraordinary FIFA Congress held via video conference yesterday with all 211 Member Associations represented.

FIFA praised the joint Morocco-Spain-Portugal bid, which scored an impressive 4.2 out of 5 in its evaluation, for exceeding the minimum hosting requirements.

This historic tournament will also feature matches in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to commemorate the centenary of the first World Cup in 1930, held in Uruguay.

While the opening games will take place in South America, Morocco will play a central role in the main event, further cementing its status as a key player in global football.

For Africa, Morocco’s co-hosting role represents a moment of pride and progress as the country has a long history of football excellence and has made significant investments in sports infrastructure.

Its selection as a host showcases Africa’s ability to stage world-class events and contributes to the continent’s legacy in football history.

On a global scale, the World Cup 2030 will be the first to be hosted across two continents, reinforcing FIFA’s commitment to uniting cultures and expanding football’s reach.

Meanwhile Confédération African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe said: “The Morocco-Spain-Portugal partnership brings together and unites Africa and Europe through football and inspires all of us to work together and make the world a better place.

“Today is a proud day for African football as Morocco becomes only the second African country in FIFA’s history to host the FIFA World Cup. CAF is excited and congratulates Morocco and its partners Portugal and Spain.

We thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, the Government and the people of Morocco for iniating and supporting Morocco’s FIFA World Cup 2030 bid.

“I am proud of the role and the outstanding leadership provided by our Brother Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football. I would also like to thank the 54 CAF Member Associations for uniting and supporting Morocco’s bid.

“Our gratitude also goes to FIFA president, Gianni Infantino for his visionary leadership and to the 211 Members of FIFA for awarding the co-hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2030 to Morocco and to Africa.

“CAF would also like to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty the King, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and the people of Saudi Arabia for having been awarded the FIFA World Cup 2034.

“CAF has worked together and partnered, over many years with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and is appreciative and thankful for this important partnership.”—Content by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express