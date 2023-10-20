Morocco sign off qualifying campaign with home win against Liberia

* Despite having already sealed qualification, the Atlas Lions were determined to finish top of Group K in style



Maravi Express

Morocco ended their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Cote d’Ivoire 2023, qualifying campaign with a home victory after brushing aside Liberia 3-0 on Tuesday.

Despite having already sealed qualification, the Atlas Lions were determined to finish top of Group K in style in the match that was postponed following the recent earthquake in Morocco.

They were grouped alongside DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania during the draw last week and on Tuesday, they cemented their strength as second-half goals from Amine Harit, Ayoub El Kaabi and Amine Adli secured a comfortable win.

It marked Morocco’s first home triumph over African opposition since coach Walid Regragui took charge last August.

PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi, increasingly influential for his country, created the opener on the stroke of half-time with a cross converted by Harit.

Morocco turned on the style in the second period as El Kaabi won and converted a 59th minute penalty and late substitute Adli opened his international account with four minutes left to round off an ultimately emphatic victory.

After reaching the World Cup semi-finals, the Atlas Lions have built momentum ahead of seeking AFCON glory when they enter as one of the favourites next year.

With a settled squad blending youth and experience, hopes are high that Morocco can shine when the continent’s showpiece event kicks off on January 13, 2024.

While thoughts that the Atlas Lions got a favourable draw against DR Congo, Zambia, and Tanzania, coach Walid was quick to laud the high level of competition that awaits.

“The next AFCON will be the toughest,” Regragui asserted during an interview with the Moroccan Football Association’s official website — noting that there are no weak teams or easy matches in this tournament:

“I don’t think it’s an easy group, but rather balanced,” he said, adding that in his perspective, balanced groups in competitions of this stature require every team to be thoroughly prepared.

The coach also acknowledged that every participating team, including Morocco, aspires to win the trophy, emphasizing that his players share the dream of winning.

Meanwhile, the beat towards Cote d’Ivoire 2023 is quickening as the continent’s heavyweights stepped up preparations with a series of international friendlies this week.

Senegal, who are in the same group with rivals Cameroon but had already secured themselves a friendly against each other ahead of last week’s draw, beat the Indomitable Lions 1-0 in France.

The two AFCON 2023 favourites met in a highly anticipated clash as Sadio Mane tucked away a 35th minute penalty in a tight encounter between the continental giants who both have eyes on the title.

They will renew hostilities in Group C on January 19 in a match that could decide who tops the pool alongside Guinea and AFCON debutants Gambia in what looks a competitive group.

With the 24-team finals now just months away, teams are using every opportunity to hone tactics, assess options and build momentum.

Tournament hosts Cote d’Ivoire continued their disappointing build-up with a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Abidjan on Tuesday that saw Themba Zwane snatching a 9th minute lead for Bafana Bafana before Sebastien Haller equalised midway through the second half.

It means the Elephants have won just one of their last five matches as they struggle to find form.

Burkina Faso warmed up with a 2-1 victory over Mauritania in Casablanca as they tune up for a difficult AFCON group.

The Stallions earned victory thanks to goals from Aziz Ki and Mohamed Konate before Ibnou Ba grabbed a late consolation.

Elsewhere, the clash between Guinea and Gabon ended in a 1-1 draw in Portugal.

Guinea’s in-form striker Serhou Guirassy put Syli Nationale ahead before Gabon levelled from the penalty spot after the break.

After disappointing recent results, Madagascar bounced back with an important 2-1 victory over Benin in Morocco.

The Barea fell behind early on but a second half comeback sealed the win to restore confidence.

Madagascar can take heart as they aim to better their remarkable 2019 AFCON run where they reached the quarter-finals.

Mali made it back-to-back wins by defeating Saudi Arabia 3-1 thanks to goals from Moussa Doumbia, Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko.

The Eagles have emerged as dangerous outsiders for AFCON 2023 glory after qualifying impressively under coach Eric Chelle.

They carry momentum into a favourable looking group alongside Tunisia,South Africa and Namibia.

In Kobe, it was disappointment for Tunisia as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Japan with first half goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Junya Ito extending Japan’s unbeaten run to six games as Carthage Eagles struggled.

With a testing group also containing Mali, South Africa and Namibia. awaiting in January, Tunisia still have work to do.

Four-time AFCON champions Ghana suffered a heavy defeat against USA in as friendly in Nashville — a performance that should tell the Black Stars that they have a lot to do ahead of the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire as they conceded all the four goals in the the first-half.

Comoros defeated Cape Verde 2-1 in France and the Blue Sharks know they must improve in an AFCON group comprising Egypt and Ghana while two goals by Patson Daka helped Zambia to defeat Uganda 3-0.

With the stakes rising, coaches everywhere now face major decisions as they shape AFCON squads capable of going all the way.—Information gathered on CAFonline