Morocco, Senegal dominate in Best XI AFCON of Côte d’Ivoire group stage

The technical study group (TSG) of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 has officially released the best XI performing players of the group stages of the competition.

Included is team of the moment, Equatorial Guinea’s goalkeeper Jesus Owono and reigning CAF Young Footballer of the Year, Lamine Camara, who has so far scored the competition’s first brace.

He is selected as the best young footballer of the group stage while his coach, Aliou Cisse is the coach of the group stage after leading Senegal to three straight victories — the first time in the country’s history.

Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) is being represented by Angola’s midfielder, Gelson Dala and missing on the list of Senegal’s talisman — the 2023 African Player of the Year.

The Best XI of the group stage has:

In goal: Jesus Owono (Equatorial Guinea);

In defence: Achraf Hakimi & Nayef Aguerd (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Arthur Masuaku DR Congo;

In midfield: Azzedine Ounnahi & Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco); Lamine Camara (Senegal), Gelson Dala (Angola);

In attack: Emilio Nsue Lopez (Equatorial Guinea)

Meanwhile, Moroccan, Bouchra Karboubi — after brilliantly taking charge of the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 final Group A match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria, made history by joining Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga who was the woman to officiate an AFCON match in Cameroon three years ago.

Speaking to CAFOnline the Moroccan said refereeing that match was an honor for her: “During the last AFCON, I was the first woman to do VAR, I was in the final and on this AFCON, I am a central referee. It was a pride for me to represent African women and to represent refereeing in Africa.

She added that when she found out that she was designated for the Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria, “the emotion was enormous — I was happy, I’m not saying there was no stress, but the stress stops as soon as we kick off. So, it was a pride for me to represent African women in general”.

“The Guinea Bissau-Nigeria match was a serious challenge for me — we had to show that we are here, the first women’s referee trio. So, we had no room for error because we did our best to live up to the trust that CAF placed in us.





“We got congratulated everywhere — we were very happy especially with the three women for being able to show that we can be there and that we can have the same competitiveness as the men. It wasn’t easy but we were able to show that we can be there and that we can do it.

Asked if her appointment was proof that the CAF Referees Division is doing good work for the development of women’s refereeing in Africa, Karboubi said it is certain they were “really doing an excellent job: “The fact that we are here, that we are officiating such matches shows the fruit of the work that they are doing.”

Her message for young girls who look at this and are amazed?: “I will tell young girls who have a passion, who have a goal, to work, to never give up because each path has its own challenges, and we must not give up. We must continue and with the grace of God, we can get where we want to go.”—Reporting by CAFonline