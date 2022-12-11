Morocco make history as first African nation to reach FIFA World Cup semis

* En-Nesyri was the hero for the injury-hit Atlas Lions with a superb first-half header

* That continued the Atlas Lions’ fairy tale run at Qatar 2022

* They could also have scored more than that solitary, all-important El-Nesyri header

Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar to make history as the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals — thanks to Youssef En-Nesyri’s tremendous header.

En-Nesyri was the hero for the injury-hit Atlas Lions with a superb first-half header that continued the team’s fairy tale run at Qatar 2022.

The Moroccans were always going to be overwhelming outsiders against the star-studded Seleção das Quinas, and their odds lengthened yet further ahead of kick-off with the news that key defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui had both been ruled out with injury.

Worse still, wounded warrior Romain Saiss — another stalwart at the back — attempted to play but was eventually forced off in tears early in the second half, clutching his heavily strapped hamstring.

But although, that left the Moroccans holding on against their heavyweight European rivals, hold on they did.

Portugal had their moments either side of half-time, with Bruno Fernades rattling the bar, Yassine Bounou producing some superb saves to deny Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Pepe heading wide in stoppage time when it seemed easier to scorer.

But the Atlas Lions could also have scored more than that solitary, all-important El-Nesyri header, and no-one can question that this team – fresh from boosting their tournament-leading defensive record with yet another clean sheet – are well worth their place in the last four.

Key moment

There will be better goals scored at this World Cup than En-Nesyri’s. It is unlikely, however, that there will be one scored from a mightier leap – one that Ronaldo, benched again, would undoubtedly have been proud of – than that produced by the Morocco striker.

Diogo Costa will not want to watch it back, having made an ill-advised rush from goal in a vain attempt to reach a long, speculative cross. But all credit goes to the centre-forward for a perfectly timed jump and powerful header that sparked scenes of joy far beyond this rocking stadium.

Morocco had become the fourth African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup, following in the footsteps of Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010). No-one from the Mother Continent, however, had ever made it to the last four — until now!

Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat said after the match: “It’s really, really, really unbelievable. I’m so proud. We deserve this 1000 per cent. That’s just how we fight and how play, with our heart, for our country and for our people.

“We had some injuries and to have three defenders go in and defend like that, big respect. Big respect for everybody — for the fans, for the coach, for everyone.”

Morocco qualified for the Round of 16 in which they were paired in Group F alongside Belgium (2-0 win), Canada (2-1) and Croatia (0-0).

African champions Senegal were beaten 0-3 by England in the Round of 16, having qualified in Group A alongside hosts Qatar (3-1), Ecuador (2-1) and Netherlands (0-2).

Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana never made it to the knockout stages in the groups — Tunisia in Group D with France (1-0), Australia (0-1) and Denmark (0-0); Cameroon in Group G with Brazil (1-0); Serbia (3-3) and Switzerland (0-1 while Ghana in Group H were against Portugal (2-3); Uruguay (0-2) and South Korea (3-2).

This is Morocco’s sixth World Cup — their first in 1970, when they only managed to pick up one point from three matches. They lost to both Peru and West Germany but managed to salvage a draw against Bulgaria.

Their second appearance was the most memorable of the lot — in 1986 when they managed to beat Portugal after drawing against Poland and England to get out of their group, only to fall narrowly short against West Germany in the Round of 16.

The 1994, 1998 and 2018 World Cups all ended in the same fate, with Morocco exiting at the group stage but at France 1998, they were particularly unlucky not to progress after beating Scotland 3-0 and drawing 2-2 with Norway.

They also gave a good account of themselves at Russia 2018, despite only picking up one point against Spain.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express