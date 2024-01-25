Morocco help hosts Côte d’Ivoire to qualify into last 16 after beating Zambia



* The Ivorians, humbled 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea on Monday and were on the brink of being eliminated in group stages



* But they were saved to become among the four highest-ranked third-placed teams who qualified

Maravi Express

Hakim Ziyech’s 38th minute goal gave Morocco a 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 Group F win over Zambia yesterday — a result that enabled hosts Côte d’Ivoire to scrape into the last 16.

The Ivorians, humbled 4-0 by Equatorial Guinea on Monday and were on the brink of being eliminated in group stages, were among the four highest-ranked third-placed teams who qualified.

Group F winners Morocco will face South Africa in the round of 16 while runners-up the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who drew 0-0 with Tanzania, face Egypt.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui watched the match from the stand after being banned for two matches following a post-match clash with DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba on Sunday.

Regragui entered the pitch after a 1-1 draw and appeared to have strong words with Mbemba, while also attempting to shake hands. The two men then had to be separated by several people.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said they will appeal the suspension, calling it an “incomprehensible decision (as) Regragui did not… contravene the spirit of fair play”.

Morocco were playing their 73rd match and Zambia — the Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) representatives — their 70th in the flagship African competition, but this was only the third time they have met with the Atlas Lions previously winning and drawing.

Captain and defender Romain Saiss was rested by the shock 2022 World Cup semi-finalists and forward Youssef En-Nesyri started on the bench.

With Zambia captain Roderick Kabwe suspended, recalled Lubambo Musonda led Chipolopolo and regular starters Fashion Sakala and Kings Kangwa were among the substitutes.

Morocco began the final round group match already assured of a last-16 place while Zambia had to at least draw to squeeze through at the expense of Côte d’Ivoire.

As anticipated, a Moroccan team ranked number one in Africa quickly established control of territory and possession in the southwestern coastal city.

Zambia survived a number of scares before finally falling behind after 38 minutes in a stadium named after deceased Ivorian football legend Laurent Pokou.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga spilled a cross from Achraf Hakimi and Ziyech reacted quickest in the goalmouth and slammed the loose ball into the net.

The group stage produced everything expected of the grit the AFCON is made of — stellar shocks, goals, records, history and passionate fans turning up at match venues — and the knock-out stage is expected of the same.

In the marquee match of the round, defending champions Senegal will take on Côte d’Ivoire on January, 29 — a tough test for the hosts as they face a Senegal team that have a 100% record in the tournament.

Two more African heavyweights will collide when Nigeria meet Cameroon — both teams having had uneven group stages but remain continental powerhouses.

Morocco topped their group without conceding and will look to continue their fine form against South Africa while underdogs Equatorial Guinea, after surprisingly winning Group A undefeated, will try to cause another upset against Guinea.

Namibia, their first time to qualify for the knockouts, face a stern challenge from two-time quarterfinalists Angola — both being COSAFA representatives.

Despite an underwhelming group stage, Egypt’s pedigree as the most successful AFCON nation, makes them dangerous opponents for DR Congo while other intriguing clashes see Mali taking on Burkina Faso while Cape Verde face Mauritania.

With sudden-death matches between some of Africa’s top sides, the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Round of 16 promises pulsating action and drama as heavy favourites and plucky underdogs collide.

Below are the interesting fixtures to look out for:

Nigeria v Cameroon

Despite a shaky start, the two giants managed their qualification to the round of 16 after their final round of matches. Nigeria are hoping to end a decade of no AFCON trophy.

Rigobert Song is under pressure to give Cameroonians a better performance in the knockout stage after struggling in the group stage, where they won just a game.

Obviously, one of the powerhouses will be crashed out in the round of 16 in the game to be played on Saturday, January 27 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Cape Verde v Mauritania

After a shocking run in the group stage, which saw Cape Verde going unbeaten and leading a group involving two previous AFCON champions, Egypt and Ghana, the Blue Sharks will have Mauritania to deal with in the round of 16.

Amir Abdou has already exceeded expectations by getting this far with Mauritania. They can however write more history as they face Cape Verde on the Monday, January 29 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Equatorial Guinea v Guinea

Equatorial Guinea shockingly managed to top a group involving hosts Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria. They face a Guinean side who haven’t been consistent with results in this year’s AFCON.

The Syli Nationals will have the competition’s top scorer, Emilio Nsue to deal with in this fixture at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday, January 28.

Angola v Namibia

Namibia made history by qualifying to the knockout stage of the AFCON for the first time in their history since debuting in 1998. They face Angola who topped a group involving Burkina Faso, Burkina Faso and Mauritania with 7 points.

Angola will want more based on their record in the history of the competition; two times quarter finalist. The game is scheduled to take place at Stade de la paix in Bouake on Saturday, January 27.

Mali v Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso brought their group stage games to a disappointing end after losing 2-0 to Angola. Mali went unbeaten in all their group stage games and will have the advantage of playing at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Kohorgo on Monday, January 29.

Egypt vs DR Congo

Egypt qualified after drawing all group games, it was obviously not a good one for the Pharaohs. As the most successful country in the history of the competition, their presence in the knockout stage is a threat to any team they face and DR Congo is no exception on Sunday, January 28 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

Morocco vs South Africa

The 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinalists are on track to win the AFCON Côte d’lvoire 2023 but on their way to achieving the feat, they have to face South Africa.

The South Africa attack with Percy Tau and Themba Zwane will give the Moroccans lot of problems to deal with. The game is on January 30 at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.—Info from AFP & CAFonline