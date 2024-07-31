Morocco, Egypt roar into Olympic Games Paris 2024 quarter-finals

* The Atlas Lions in commanding 3-0 victory over Iraq as the Pharaohs defeat Spain 2-1

* Mali play their second game on Saturday against Japan after drawing 1-1 with Israel in opener

Morocco and Egypt secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as the Atlas Lions delivered a masterclass performance on Tuesday with a resounding 3-0 victory over Iraq while the Pharaohs defeat Spain 2-1.

The other African representatives, Mali play their second game on Saturday against Japan after drawing 1-1 with Israel on Wednesday last week.

Morocco’s match, held at the iconic Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, showcased the Atlas Lions’ determination and skill as they dominated their opponents from start to finish.

From the opening whistle, Morocco’s intent was clear as the team, led by the talismanic Achraf Hakimi, pressed high and attacked with purpose, looking to settle the tie early.

Their efforts bore fruit in the 19th minute when Amir Richardson, displaying remarkable agility, finished off a well-orchestrated team move to break the deadlock.

The Moroccan onslaught continued, and just 10 minutes later, Sofiane Rahimi doubled their lead with a clinical finish that left the Iraqi defence in disarray.

The first half rout was completed in the 36th minute when the highly-rated Abde Ezzalzouli added a third, effectively ending Iraq’s resistance and securing Morocco’s passage to the next round.

The second half saw Morocco manage the game professionally, controlling possession and nullifying any attempts by Iraq to mount a comeback.

As the final whistle blew, the Moroccan players and fans celebrated a job well done, but the focus quickly shifted to the challenges ahead but the clean sheet will be particularly pleasing for coach Issame Charaï, whose defensive organisation was impeccable throughout the match.

This victory not only demonstrates Morocco’s credentials as serious contenders for an Olympic medal but also continues the nation’s recent football success following their historic World Cup semi-final appearance in 2022.

The team’s fluid attacking play and solid defensive foundation will give them confidence as they prepare to face the United States in what promises to be an enthralling quarter-final clash.

Meanwhile, Egypt produced a stunning performance to defeat Spain 2-1 in their match held at the Matmut Atlantique stadium as they overcame early Spanish dominance to claim a victory that few had predicted.

Spain, already qualified and boasting a perfect record coming into the game, found themselves outmaneuvered by a determined Egyptian side and the breakthrough came just before half-time when Zizo’s surging run down the right flank set up Ibrahim Adel, who curled a magnificent shot past the Spanish goalkeeper from the edge of the area.

Adel, the star of Egypt’s U-23 AFCON campaign, doubled his tally and Egypt’s lead in the 59th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Jon Pacheco to slot home coolly.

Spain pushed for a response and found a consolation through Samu Omorodion in the 90th minute, but it was too little, too late for the European side.

The result sees Egypt finish top of Group C with seven points, leapfrogging Spain who end the group stage in second place with six points — with both teams progressing to the quarter-finals.

Last Saturday, the Pharaohs fought out a hard 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan on their second matchday with the all-important goal came from Ahmed Nabil Koka, whose strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Egypt’s performance showed marked improvement from their opening day 0-0 draw against the Dominican Republic as the team displayed more cohesion and attacking intent, with Koka’s goal the reward for their improved play.

Making their second Olympics appearance since their quarter-final finish on their debut two decades ago, Mali’s never-say-die attitude saw the West Africans salvage a point in what could have easily been a victory over Israel in their opening match.

The result put Mali third in their group with two more matches to go against group leaders, Japan on Saturday as well as Sunday’s encounter against Paraguay, who lost 5-0 to Japan in their opener.

Tthe Eagles kicked off their campaign with an impressive showing that saw them come from behind to salvage a point at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris and while getting a point gives the west Africans a fairly good start, the result was certainly not a true reflection of the tie, with Mali dominating most of the possession, but just lacking the clinical finish when it mattered the most.

Cheikna Doumbia, who found the equaliser for the Malians was a constant threat from the West African nation, threatening to open the scoring charts as early as the 4th minute with a fierce strike that was saved from close range.

Failing to capitalise on most of their possession, Israel punished the West Africans 10 minutes from the break after a Diallo Hamidou’s unfortunate own goal from an attempted clearance gave the Israelites the lead in the 55th minute.

Despite the concession, Mali continued surging forward, launching attack after attack and showing no sign of discouragement from the own goal.

Their relentlessness was duly rewarded after the troublesome Diarra Thiemoko eliminated numbers to send a delightful ball into the danger area which was met by the oncoming Doumbia who headed home to level matters and salvage a point for Mali.—Reporting by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express