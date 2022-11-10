More Malawians digitally paying for their shopping following FDH Bank Swipe & Dash K300,000 shopping experience promo

* Four others each win K60,000 shopping vouchers and further four afforded K60,000 fuel vouchers

* The is to inculcate a culture of using digital platforms for pay for their shopping and other services

By Duncan Mlanjira

Two customers were identified on Wednesday for the FDH Bank Swipe & Dash promotion — through which the lucky winners are afforded K300,000 to shop in 60 seconds.

The two were identified during the second draw of the promotion while four others each won K60,000 shopping vouchers and further four afforded K60,000 fuel vouchers.

At the draw, FDH Bank’s Senior Digital Banking Manager, Yamikani Mbawala said the promo is achieving its intended purpose of inculcating a culture of using digital platforms for pay for their shopping and other services, which is a smart way of doing business.

The promotion gives opportunity to bank account holders — whether FDH Bank or not — to swipe on FDH Bank point of sale (PoS); write their names and contacts at the back of their receipt and drop them in a box placed at the exit of supermarkets which have partnered FDH Bank in the promotion such Chipiku Plus, Sana and BuiltAfrica.

Two of the September draw winners, Etta Deleza and Hellen Muleso astounded customers at Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus supermarket in Blantyre and at Sana in Lilongwe when they managed to dash shop for groceries worth K300,000 in the allocated 60 seconds.

Deleza, a 22-year-old Malawi University of Business Applied and Sciences (MUBAS) student, filled her trolley with groceries worth K301,000 while Muleso picked over K299,000.

At Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus, customers who swiped for their groceries were given FDH Bank-branded T/shirts, two-metre chitenje and key holders.

Interestingly, the winners were dominated by ladies as two for the K60,000 fuel vouchers were Hendrina Mlenga and Beauty Chaima alongside Muhammed Sajid and Mr. Mdala.

Flyness Kajani, Fatima Kachingwe and Bridget Naluso were for K60,000 shopping voucher winners alongside V. Mkandawire, who might also be a lady.

When launching the promotion at Ginnery Corner Chipiku Plus in August, four lucky customers who had been captured swiping on the FDH Bank’s PoS were invited to dash around the shop picking up groceries they wanted.

But none of them reached the K300,000 target with one managing to pick groceries worth slightly over K162,000, another at over K250,000, followed by K165,000 and K241,000.

The Swipe & Dash, to run up to next month, is to encourage customers not to carry too much cash, which is an easier way of shopping and it also affords opportunities for paying for other services, who have the Bank’s PoS gadgets such as filling stations.

Customers enter the competition after buying goods worth not less than K30,000, thus Mbawala saying the response from bank clients towards the promotion is to provide solutions to their customers that will make it easier for them to pay their purchases.