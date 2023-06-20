More local honours accorded Tabitha for her record European exploits as Standard Bank awards her with K1m



By Duncan Mlanjira

President Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady said they were “incredibly proud” of Malawi women international striker, Tabitha Chawinga’s “outstanding performance and her unwavering commitment to the sport”; the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) described her history maker for becoming first African player to win the Italian Serie A Women’s Golden Boot Award — and the tributes keep pouring in.

During the Standard Bank Be More Race on Saturday, Chief Executive awarded Tabitha K1 million “in recognition of her exploits in Italy, which have helped put Malawi and and its football on the map”, saying this resonates with Standard Bank’s purpose: #Malawi is Our Home; We Drive Her Growth#.

The Scorchers captain scored 23 goals in 21 matches for Italian Serie A Femminile side Inter Milan Women and on Saturday, after her honours with Standard Bank, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) recognised her with a personalised Scorchers kit labelled TC11 with number 23 — representing number of goals she scored in Italy.

In addition, she got a portrait of herself in the Inter Women jersey with a congratulatory message from FAM president Walter Nyamilandu: “You made history as the first Malawian and also the first African to win the Golden Boot of the Serie A Femminile. You are the true definition of breaking barriers and glass ceilings.”

Tabitha was also given a special role on Saturday when she was tasked to present the Castel Malawi Challenge Cup trophy together with reigning Miss Malawi Jesca Mponda at Bingu National Stadium.

She is quoted by Fam.mw as saying she was thrilled with the recognition and “honoured and humbled by the gesture shown by all Malawians. I do not take this for granted. This is a motivation to the girl child.”

Tabitha also met President Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace last week before meeting Vice-President Saulos Chilima at Capital Hill on Friday.

When she arrived in the country on June 8, Tabitha told fellow women footballer as well as those aspiring to emulate her to work hard to achieve their goals — while also stressing the need to encourage local women’s football by honoring achievements such as top goal scorer as is the case in the men’s sport.

She also hailed 2023 FAM Women’s Football League Champions, Ntopwa FC and runners up, Ascent Academy for their exploits during the women’s national championship.

“I encourage the ladies to work hard to improve their talent because the future is bright,” she said at a press conference soon after her arrival. It is this same league that enabled me to go to Sweden, China and Italy — all because of hard work.

“Women’s football does not have enough press coverage, therefore, I urge the media to write more on it as European teams often check for Malawian football on the internet with nothing to follow up on.”

Tabitha outlined the need for parents to enable kids to play sports and develop various skills after school and implored sponsors to invest in the women’s game.

She expressed disappointment with the under-17 and senior national women’s football teams’ withdrawal from international competitions due to lack of funds, stressing that such draw backs discourage upcoming players as well as senior players like herself who want to represent their country.

Tabitha joined FC Internazionale Milano on August 18, 2022 on loan from Wuhan Jianghan University with expiry on June 30, 2023.—Additional reporting by Twimepoki Mangani, MANA