More customers win millions in TNM’s on-going Christmas promotion

TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi during the second monthly draw

By Duncan Mlanjira

The promotion which TNM Plc launched to celebrate the 2023 festive season is still ongoing up to February 29, 2024, whose grand prize will be K10 million and currently, has distributed over MK12 million prizes to more than 1,000 customers.

TNM conducted a second monthly draw which saw more than hundred customers winning different prizes including 35 who went away with K100,000 each.

One winner, Lilongwe-based teacher, Lydia Banda hailed TNM for the promotion, saying: “I am happy to win in this promotion, the money will go a long way in solving some financial challenges. Thank you TNM for the promotion.

The promotion was launched to capitalize on the festive spirit, giving back and celebrating with the country’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider’s valued customers.

At the second monthly draw, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing, Madalitso Jonazi said TNM is giving its customers various exciting cash and non-cash prizes, as a way of thanking them for their firm support and for choosing TNM as their network of choice — “the best 4G and the only 5G network in Malawi”.

“At TNM, we are happy to see the promotion accomplishing its intended purpose aimed at appreciating our customers. Since we launched the promotion last year, we have distributed cash prizes up to K12 million so far and non-cash prizes in form of T-shirts, umbrellas, internet bundles and Mifis, among other exciting prizes.”

He added that TNM is satisfied with its customers’ overwhelming participation in the promotion: “We are proud to step up the ladder in our continuing quest to create great possibilities for customers through the promotion.

“Since its launch, participation has been so overwhelming, and I am glad to say that every day our customers are enjoying our reliable and trusted services on the network with much anticipation,” he said.



The entry modalities have simplified to enable customers to have great chances of winning the prizes in the promotion, whose participation is simple — using K500 worth of airtime or recharge with K500 or more on Mpamba every week.

“The entry gives them a chance to win weekly prizes of K100,000 which will be shared to 10 people weekly and to 25 people monthly,” said Jonazi, who encouraged customers to continue using Malawi’s only 5G network provider and Mpamba to increase their chances of winning.

So far, TNM has conducted weekly draws and two monthly draws and at the grand draw where the lucky customer will win K10 million, there will also be K2 million to be earned by five customers, K1 million by 10 customers, and K500,000 by another 10 customers.

Other consolation prizes include T-shirts, umbrellas, TNM bundles and TNM internet MiFis.