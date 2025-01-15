Monitoring of fake news and misinformation is now a mandatory function for global communication regulators—MACRA

* This follows the intention to award a contract to a Ghanaian IT firm to supply and integrated system to track misinformation and disinformation trends — at a cost of over US$1.5 million



* This is a normal regulatory system that a number of the regulators do use — the system does Trend Analysis.

“It compiles reports on trends; it doesn’t stop or pinpoint who is doing misinformation — it’s an analysis tool on trends

* There is no violation of freedom of speech — analysing trends in fake news would not violate any freedom

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the public’s reaction and criticism that Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) is intending to award a contract to a Ghanaian IT firm to supply and integrated system to track misinformation and disinformation trends — at a cost of over US$1.5 million — Director General, Daud Suleman explains that monitoring of fake news and misinformation is now a global mandatory function for communication regulators.

Yesterday, MACRA published in local newspapers its intention to award a contract to HASHCOM Ghana Limited for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, and testing of the system — which Suleman said MACRA first advertised the RFP on September 13, 2024 in both The Nation and the Daily Times newspapers

He added that Malawi’s Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDAA) website also carried the advert as well as other recommended international tender websites.

“This is a normal regulatory system that a number of the regulators do use,” he said. “You need to understand what the system does; Trend Analysis.

“It compiles reports on trends; it doesn’t stop or pinpoint who is doing misinformation — it’s an analysis tool on trends.”

Asked what is the justification for procuring this system now, looking at the cost and given that Malawi is facing foreign exchange shortages that are impacting essential services, Suleman justified that “a communications regulator should implement a misinformation and fake news trend analysis platform to effectively address the growing challenges posed by false information in the digital age”.

“Such a platform can support regulatory, societal, and operational goals while ensuring a balanced and informed communications ecosystem.”

He further gave key reasons for implementing this platform, that include:

1. Safeguarding public interest and national security

* Mitigating Harmful Content: Misinformation can incite panic, disrupt social harmony, and exacerbate political or health crises (e.g. election-related fake news or pandemic misinformation such as was with CoVID-19);

* Early Warning System: Identifying trends in misinformation helps anticipate and prevent potential threats to national security or public safety, such as false information that could fuel unrest.

2. Supporting regulatory compliance

* Content Monitoring: A trend analysis platform ensures that broadcasters, digital platforms, and telecom operators comply with content standards and regulations;

* Policy Enforcement: Provides actionable insights to enforce penalties for platforms or individuals spreading harmful misinformation; and

* Platform Accountability: Encourages compliance from social media and digital platforms by demonstrating a regulator’s capability to track trends.

3. Promoting media literacy and public awareness

* Countering Misinformation: Allows the regulator to run targeted public education campaigns to debunk fake news and promote critical thinking;

* Improved Awareness: Empowers citizens to recognise and avoid falling victim to fake news by highlighting misinformation trends.

4. Enhancing collaboration with stakeholders

* Cross-Sector Partnerships: The platform can support collaboration between the regulator, law enforcement, media houses, tech companies, and civil society organizations to combat misinformation;

* Real-Time Alerts: Enables collaboration with content platforms to remove or flag harmful content more efficiently.

5. Maintaining trust in the communications sector

* Upholding Credibility: A proactive approach to misinformation demonstrates the regulator’s commitment to protecting the integrity of communications and digital platforms;

* Boosting Digital Ecosystem Confidence: Ensures that digital platforms are reliable spaces for communication, fostering trust among consumers and investors.

6. Data-driven policy development

* Informed Decision-Making: Insights from trend analysis can guide evidence-based policy-making and the refinement of regulations to address emerging digital challenges;

* Impact Assessment: Enables the regulator to measure the effectiveness of existing policies and interventions against misinformation.

7. Managing cross-border challenges

* Regional Collaboration: Misinformation often transcends borders; trend analysis can support regional partnerships (e.g., within SADC) to address shared issues;

* Global Standards Alignment: Keeps the regulator aligned with international best practices in managing misinformation and fake news.

8. Protecting vulnerable communities

* Localised Analysis: Identifies misinformation targeting specific communities, languages, or groups, enabling tailored countermeasures;

* Combating Exploitation: Protects populations from scams and deceptive content proliferated by bad actors.

Suleman emphasised that “by implementing a misinformation and fake news trend analysis platform, a communications regulator can foster a safer, more reliable information ecosystem, protect public trust, and uphold the integrity of digital communications”.

“This platform becomes a cornerstone of responsible digital governance in an increasingly interconnected world.

When asked how the system operate, and what specific types of misinformation and disinformation it will target, the Director General said: “There is only one type of fake news and misinformation on digital platforms; non factual elements that are being shared and propelled — this will be analysed.”

The public expressed their concerns on social media when the adverted was circulates, believing that the system might infringe upon their freedom of expression but Suleman assured that “there is no violation of freedom — analysing trends in fake news would not violate any freedom.

“The law, as per section 151 allows MACRA to procure systems to enhance consumer protection.”

Three days ago Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter president Golden Matonga wrote on Facebook that in recognising how dangerous disinformation can be in an election year, they have launched a project called IVerify — with support from UNDP — to specifically tackle disinformation.

“We are training journalists in fact checking,” he said. “It, however, remains a challenge for every media organisation to launch fact-checking and media literacy programs to tackle rise of fake news.

“Disinformation or fake news has potential to endanger societies but also put innocent lives at risk. In an era where anyone can publish anything, it’s important for citizens to know how to distinguish legitimate news and misinformation or worst still disinformation.

“Today, I woke up to several inquiries about a picture of me and my friend Suzgo Chitete. Some publications are claiming Suzgo is a police officer and has been involved in some shooting incident.

“Of course, Suzgo is not a police officer. He is a brilliant journalist, playwright, actor, family man and one of the friendliest people around. He is many things but not that lie.

“We are living in that era where anyone can start a rumor about anyone and many can easily fall for it. More than ever professional journalism, the art of getting information, verifying and analyzing it for audiences, remains critical,” Matonga said.