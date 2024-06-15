Monday declared public holiday in honour of Chilima’s burial

* Today, Chakwera led the nation in paying their last respects in a solemn and emotional ceremony at Parliament

* Tomorrow he lead Malawians in honouring late Chilima at a public memorial service to be held at Bingu National Stadium

Maravi Express

President Lazarus Chakwera has declared Monday, June 17 as a public holiday in honour of the late Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s funeral, which is expected to be graced by delegates from Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, Tanzania, Ghana, and others.

The announcement was made by Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu at a press briefing at Parliament today adding that President Chakwera will tomorrow lead Malawians in honouring late Chilima at a public memorial service to be held at Bingu National Stadium.

Today, Chakwera led the nation in paying their last respects in a solemn and emotional ceremony at Parliament that was attended by former Presidents, diplomats, international dignitaries, and representatives from various political parties and religious organisations.

The death of Dr. Chilima marks the end of a notable chapter in the country’s history and his vision and efforts will undoubtedly continue to shape the nation’s future for years to come.

The impact of Dr. Chilima’s sudden passing has been profoundly felt across the nation as tributes have poured in from all sectors of society, reflecting the significant influence he had on the country’s socio-political landscape.

His leadership and dedication to fostering a more equitable society have inspired countless individuals.

Government declared 21 days of national mourning, with flags being flown at half-mast in his honour.—Reporting by Sheminah Nkhoma & Patience Longwe, MANA