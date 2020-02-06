MOC to train strategic planning facilitators for sports federations and other stakeholders

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) has organized a training workshop to have a pool of resourceful persons to be readily available to guide and assist its sports affiliates and other stakeholders in the formulations of strategic and operational plans.

This workshop, to be facilitated by an international expert from Zimbabwe under the Olympic Solidarity, is scheduled to take place at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe from February 17- 23, 2020 and attracts a total number of confirmed 15 participants.

According to MOC Public Relations Officer, Kythrina Phiri, the participants are from MOC itself, archery, basketball, taekwondo, cycling, judo, handball, table tennis, weightlifting, volleyball and the Ministry of Sport.

She said the aim of the initiative is to transfer knowledge specifically to MOC affiliated National Sport Federations (NFs) as well as other sports entities in the national sports system.

“MOC will engage the international expert to train the individuals in the development and delivery of strategic plans.

“The participants will undergo training for a period of 5 days followed by an assessment for two days to enhance their skills and competencies as strategic planning facilitators where the successful trainees will be certified by MOC,” Phiri said.

She acknowledged that this been initiated after seeing the failure for most national sports federations at not having strategic and operational plans for the development of sports in the country.

She said the participating national federations specifically applied and were accepted as per guidelines from the experts.

Asked why MOC chose an international facilitator instead of a local, Phiri said MOC applied the project to Olympic Solidarity for the initiative and when the approval was given, they were given the expert to conduct the workshop because he will access the participants thereafter.

She said from this workshop, MOC shall have its own local experts who in future shall be conducting similar workshops.

“That is why this is a training of trainers workshop,” she said.