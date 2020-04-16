Mob kills husband for murdering his wife over maize dispute

By Maston Kaiya, MANA

A couple in Ntcheu died on Monday after the two had picked a quarrel over a bag of maize.

According to Ntcheu Police public relations officer, Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu the husband wanted to sell maize in order to settle his debts, a decision which the wife vehemently disapproved and a quarrel ensured.

In the midst of the verbal fight, it is alleged that the husband identified as Aubrey James, got very furious and assaulted his wife, Lyness Million, with a metal bar.

Chigalu said Million got unconscious and was rushed to Nsipe Health Centre in the district where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Angered by the death of the woman, people in the community mobilized themselves and resorted to assaulting the suspect to death,” Chigalu said.

The PRO says the police in the district have condemned both incidents that have led to the loss of the two lives and asked people not to take the law into their own hands, as it is tantamount to criminal offence.

Million hailed from Zidana Village, Traditional Authority Kwataine whilst Aubrey James came from Zidana Village in Senior Chief Kwataine’s area.