Mnangagwa impressed with Malawi’s tea and macadamia production

The two leaders during a press briefing at Sanjika Palace before Mnangagwa‘s departure

* Malawi tea is consumed in our country and I am happy that you put in so much care and pay attention to detail to give us a high quality tea

* Even macadamia nuts from Malawi are highly talked of in Zimbabwe

* There are mutual opportunities that exists between the two countries in areas such as trade, agriculture, education and tourism

By Brenda Nkosi, MANA

President Lazarus Chakwera took his guest, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambuzo Mnangagwa on a tour of Conforzi Plantations in Thyolo on Friday to appreciate the production of tea and macadamia where the Zimbabwean said he was impressed with how the tea — that his country consumes — is processed and happy they they were consumers of such a high grade product.

“Malawi tea is consumed in our country and I am happy that you put in so much care and pay attention to detail to give us a high quality tea,” he said, adding that even macadamia nuts from Malawi are highly talked of in Zimbabwe.

“I wish I had time to even tour the macadamia farms because I only had a chance to see the tea estates. I am told they are behind these factory houses. Still more, I am very happy to see where these products come from,” he said.

And before departure at the end of this three-day state visit, both Presidents held a press briefing at Sanjika Palace where Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe and Malawi were bound together by common history and culture — hence such things are emerging all the time to nurture ties between the two countries so that relationship can grow from strength to strength.



“We have Malawians who have chosen to make Zimbabwe their home as well as Zimbabweans who have done the same in Malawi,” he said. “A lot of our people have also intermarried, thereby strengthening the bonds that bind us.

“There are mutual opportunities that exists between the two countries in areas such as trade, agriculture, education and tourism among others. Let us all work hard since nobody can develop our countries apart from us owners,” he said, adding such philosophy needs to be embraced by the youths.

Mnangagwa further said it is important for the countries to always share success and challenges for the two countries to cooperate on how to work together for the betterment of the countries in spearheading economic and social development.

“From our discussions, it is clear that the full potential of our bilateral ties lies in how we harness new opportunities for collaboration in the attainment of sustainable development.

“The focused interaction at state level will create new opportunities for collaboration in attaining inclusive wealth and job creation for our people through trade and investment.”

The Zimbabwe leader has since invited President Chakwera said the visit is a clear testimony that the two countries are committed to promote warm relations in political, economic and social development.

The two leaders discussed several matters ranging from trade, relations, gender, political, climate change, food security, peace promotion, energy, information among other important areas.

Chakwera said the two countries have agreed to work together in many areas that will improve trade and relationship and later achieve resilience and self-reliance in their operations.

“I would like thank President Mnangagwa for the historic visit to Malawi.,” he said. “In a short period of three days, he has managed to visit four districts in our three regions countrywide.

“The effort cannot go unnoticed and it is important for young ones to draw inspiration for the hard work.”

He highlighted Mnangagwa’s visit to the Malawi Parliament in Lilongwe to appreciate the functions of what has become the cradle of the country’s democracy and constitutionalism; that he also laid a wreath at Kamuzu Mausoleum in paying homage to founding father Ngwazi Hastings Kamuzu Banda, who during his rule inspired Zimbabwe’s struggle for independence.

“The President also visited Lilongwe Tobacco Floors in Kanengo where he appreciated the posture of an industry that is prime to our forex inflows.”





Chakwera said also commended President Mnangagwa for visiting Soche Hill where Cyclone Freddy destroyed both lives and property in large number where he presented a second consignment of assorted relief items such as cement, blankets, flour, kitchen utensils, and soap, among others, to the affected households to support in their rebuilding process.

Soon after the tragedy struck, Zimbabwe government supported Malawi with 300 metric tonnes of food items to support the affected households with immediate need.

And Mnangagwa pledged that his government will continue supporting Malawi in its rebuilding efforts for Freddy survivors, saying: “Zimbabwe will remain a true and dependable friend to Malawi in times of disaster, hunger, winter, plenty, and summer.”

Thus Chakwera said: “Zimbabwe has always been supportive to Malawi from way back and during Cyclone Freddy they did the same. This is indeed a friend in need. There are a lot of agreements between Malawi and Zimbabwe.There are some that keep coming.—Additional Reporting by Tikondane Vega, MANA