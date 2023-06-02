Mnangagwa for long-lasting strategies to mitigate impact of disasters

* As he hands over another consignment of assorted items to affected households to support in their rebuilding process

* Such as cement bags, blankets, flour, kitchen utensils, soap, among others

* As a starter, my government supported Malawi with 300 metric tonnes of food items to support the affected households with immediate need

By Memory Chatonda, MANA

President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emerson Mnangagwa has implored upon the Malawi government to develop long lasting strategies to mitigate the impact of disasters caused by climate change — that include fast tracking the relocation of households from disaster prone areas to safer places.

Mnangagwa made the call on Friday when he, together with President Lazarus Chakwera, inspected Kapeni View to appreciate the extent of damage caused by the recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy-induced floods.

Addressing the gathering at Kapeni Demonstration Primary School Ground, Mnangagwa said he was saddened to witness the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy that claimed lives and destroyed houses, rendering thousands of people in the southern part of Malawi, including Blantyre, homeless.

He immediately the tragedy, the Zimbabwe government convened a resource mobilisation committee composed of a disaster committee to come up with comprehensive activities to lobby for support from well-wishers to support affected people in Malawi.

“As a starter, my government supported Malawi with 300 metric tonnes of food items to support the affected households with immediate need,” he said. “Today, we are here handing over another consignment of assorted items such as cement bags, blankets, flour, kitchen utensils, and soap, among others, to the affected households to support in their rebuilding process.”

He disclosed that his government will continue supporting Malawi in its rebuilding efforts for Freddy survivors,” saying: “Zimbabwe will remain a true and dependable friend to Malawi in times of disaster, hunger, winter, plenty, and summer.”

He thanked the people of Malawi for the warm reception in the country, describing the invitation from President Chakwera as a sign of the strong bilateral ties that exists between the two countries.

On his part, Chakwera expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwe government for the support it rendered when Malawi experienced devastations and concurred with Mnangagwa on the need to put in place strategies such as resettlement drive and also building resilient infrastructures to avert future disasters.

President Mnangagwa arrived in the country through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday for a three-day state visit at the invitation of President Chakwera.

During his stay in Malawi, he carried out a number of engagements such as bilateral talks, visited the Parliament of Malawi, Kamuzu Mausoleum and Lilongwe Auction Floors, among others.

He was expected to return to Zimbabwe today via Chileka International Airport.

Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity Malawi distributed building materials for the construction of simple shelter to 234 households that have been affected by devastating Freddy-induced floods in Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje.

The materials included timber, mats, shovels, hoes, hammers, nails, panga knives, blankets, buckets and mosquito nets — all valued at K1 million.

National Director for Habitat for Humanity, Anock Kapira told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that they were compelled by the magnitude of the devastation that people in the area of Traditional Authority Njema suffered due to the disaster.



Kapira said the organization decided to mobilize resources to buy basic construction materials which may be required to put together in erecting a temporary shelters.

“Habitat for Humanity Malawi believes that everyone in the world should have a decent place to leave and we all know that Cyclone Freddy hit hard the southern part of Malawi, particularly Mulanje and it we felt it is necessary that shelter should be a priority; hence, the donation,” he said.

Mulanje District Council chairperson, Thokozani Namoyo said they were delighted with the support, saying it will help those whose houses were completely washed away by water.

“The Council is failing to decommission the camps housing 234 families because we had limited resources for the exercise,” he said. “But with this support, it will help in decommissioning the remaining ones and I’ve also advised those who have received the donation to use it wisely.—Additional reporting by Innocent Chamtulo, MANA