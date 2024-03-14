M’mbelwa office complex, stadium to be completed by end of 2024

* Almost all structural elements of the complex have been completed and largely remaining with finishing touches

* It has 60 offices that will house all ministries, departments and agencies working under M’mbelwa District Council

MANA

Senior architect in the government buildings department, Christopher Lindeire, has assured President Lazarus Chakwera that construction of the four-storey M’mbelwa office complex, which commenced in 2018 at a cost of K1.8 billion, would be completed by end this year.

Briefing the President during a tour of the progress of the construction works today, Lindeire said almost all structural elements of the building have been completed — “largely remaining with finishing touches, such as plater which is currently being worked on”.

He added that upon completion, the office complex, which has 60 offices, it will house all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) working under M’mbelwa District Council.

“The project was initially pegged at K1.8 billion but has been revised to K4.1 billion and we are awaiting approval from the Public Procurement & Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) on this and once approval is granted, we expect to finish everything by the end of 2024,” he said.

Before touring the M’mbelwa District Council Office Complex, the President earlier visited 20,000 capacity M’mbelwa stadium construction project, whose initial cost was pegged at K2.5 billion and revised to K7 billion — and also awaiting PPDA approval.

Government of Malawi is constructing the two projects through Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

The President is on a tour of the Northern Region to access progress of several development projects and yesterday he officially opened three teachers training colleges (TTCs) namely; Rumphi, Chikwawa and Mchinji, which will see an increase in intake from around 4,000 to 6,290.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima said the TTCs will help improve teachers’ skills as there are plans for them to offer diploma and degree programmes in primary education.

Government has also embarked on a teachers’ housing project which will see 10,000 houses constructed across the country to improve teachers’ welfare.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe said the TTCs, whose project was funded by Malawi Government and Opec Fund for Development to the tune of US$34 million, are critical development tools for the districts and the nation at large.





On his part, Chakwera said his administration is delivering on promises that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its Tonse Alliance partners made during the campaign period.

He said, among all development aspects, the most important is personal development which allows an individual to be self-reliant.

“To achieve that, we need teachers and schools,” he said. “That is the reason we are opening these three teacher training colleges today, which have modern facilities such as computer laboratories which will enhance learning.

“The schools also have technical sections that equip students with skills in wood and metal works because we cannot develop without skilled labour.”

Also yesterday, Chakwera also toured construction of Thazima gravity piped water supply system scheme in Rumphi, which he will go a long way in enhancing environmental conservation at Nyika National Park and surrounding areas.

The US$4.5 million project is expected to serve about 18,000 people within seven and three trading centres in Rumphi and Mzimba respectively, once completed.

The President said, while efforts to enhance environmental conservation at Nyika National Park are underway, deliberate efforts should be made to provide for communities around the park to ensure sustainability and ownership of various projects.

“There must be symbiotic relationship between whatever is being done in and around the park and community needs so that people should always appreciate the importance of taking part in promoting sustainable environment strategies as we strive to achieve Malawi 2063 which visualises a self-reliant nation and urbanisation,” he said.

He added that much as the project will also promote sustainable tourism activities, tourism attractions on their own are not enough to create conducive atmosphere for tourism as communities surrounding such structures are also vital players in the sector.

Project Manager for Peace Parks Foundation, George Nyumayo said people living in communities around the park face threats to their lives through exposure to dangerous animals as they go searching for water in the park.

Nyumayo said the scheme will reduce that challenge once completed, adding: “Once its operationalised, the intervention will also reduce long distances which people cover to get water from unprotected sources. It will also address issues of seasonal boreholes some of which yield salty water.”

A member of Nyika-Thazima Camp, Eliza Banda described the project as a timely intervention to water and sanitation challenges which people in the area face.

“We are optimistic that the scheme will go a long way in reducing water borne diseases such as diarrhea, among others,” she said.

The project is aligned to MW2063 through Enabler 7, which focuses on environmental sustainability through sustainable management of natural resources and ensuring improved water sources to rural communities.

Construction of the scheme — co-financed by Federal Government of Germany through KFW Germany-SADC Corporation under Malawi-Zambia Transfrontier Conservation Area Project — commenced in April 2023 and is expected to be completed by end of June 2024.—Reported by Joel Phiri, Manasse Nyirenda & George Bulombola, MANA