Mixed reaction over observation by journalist John-Paul Kayuni of participants’ behavior at a workshop

By Duncan Mlanjira

Journalist John-Paul Kayuni has brought to light what many observe but choose to keep quiet — the behaviour of some participants at workshops or seminars in which many of them are captured being busy on their smartphones as speeches and presentations are being made.

Kayuni writes: “I am attending an event in Lilongwe. What is happening here is pathetic. No wonder some things are not ticking in this country.

“For obvious reasons, I will not disclose some details, only to say the event is taking place at Capital Hotel. Three presentations are on the programme — we are now going towards the end of the last presentation.

“The event has brought together over 50 individuals including senior government officials and officials from development partners. Some of the participants have travelled from different districts to represent their local councils.

“Throughout the presentations, I have observed that almost half of the people in the conference room are here, yet absent. While some are busy typing on their computers, others are on their smartphones, texting or watching reels. I bet, none of them is doing what they have come here for on their phones or computers.

“And there is this lady on my left who seem to be enjoying whatever is on her phone. She is literally smiling at what she is viewing, completely forgetting what has brought her here.

“Directly facing me, a few metres away, is a man in his grey suit. He is obviously one of the senior government officials — probably a director in one of Malawi’s 28 district councils.

“He has been sleeping since the presentations started. Asking him to comment on what has been presented would be disastrous.

“It’s a shame! I pity the institutions that have sent these people here. Now, this is what pains me the most, the presenters did their research but who is listening to their reports? What will happen after this?

“Oh, there is a gentleman distributing meal coupons. I have marked the lady in red or is it maroon? (men are colour blind, you know) and the gentleman in grey suit. I will follow them to the restaurant, I need to see them eating,” wrote Kayuni.

Several of the reactions were in agreement to Kayuni’s observation with Sunduzwayo Madise just commenting that this was “sadly true” of the behaviour of workshop participants.

Former Inspector General of Police, Lot Dzonzi said: “This scenario is as old as I have known workshops, seminars and whatever you would like to call them, whether in Mponela, Lilongwe, Blantyre or the Lakeshore (I have never attended one in Mzuzu).

“The reason is that there are no follow throughs, no accountability or consequences. This is a national malaise.”

Po Mvula agreed saying: “This is the rot we have deepened in ourselves — no need to report back [and] no need to put into practice what weve learned. Maybe it’s high time we get to zoom meetings where they will equally not be productive — fair play.”

Chipha Bwanali said: “This country of ours is where it is not by makhwala or ufiti no! It’s the result of our ‘work’! Even though we like to complain and point fingers, it’s because it is easy to point fingers but we are our own enemies. Period!”

Kevin Phakamea agree with Chipha Bwanali, adding that when one tries “to fault that behaviour and you’ll be labelled a hater or you’re jealous — it sucks”.

A few seemed like they were chiding Kayuni — but not sure whether on a lighter moment, with Bob Chimkango responding: “Funny coming from someone typing on Facebook while attending the workshop, probably from his Smartphone.”

Felix Kadewere said: “The irony is, you seem to have typed while listening to the presenter. These gadgets are our own downfall. Seriously we have a big problem.”

Mayeso Chataika said: “That’s why we’re poor — but wait a minute, you’re also doing the same. You’ve typed all this; you’re not concentrating on what is being communicated there. Lol.”

Henry Chingaipe said: “And writing this post DURING the meeting, you were no different! You went on a frolic of your own becoming a citizen journalist in a workshop where you should have been doing active listening.”

Blessings Midian Malefula alluded that “even among journalists as well, some go to those events just for money and food. Ndiye funso lomwe amafunsa pama interview imakhala ‘what was happening here?’ Or ‘what was the discussion here’.”

Other observers noted that the participants highly looked forward to such workshops or seminars just for the “fat allowances they are paid from the development partners” without any concern of what the topics under discussions were all about.

Redson Munlo said this was the reality on the ground, adding that after the workshops, the participants go back home and say: “dziko silikuyenda, kenako kuyamba kutukwana boma mchigoba.”

Innocent Matthews Chisale observed that while Kayuni’s observation sounds like he was being too cynical “but it’s a sad reality — people are just doing assigned work just to get allowances, they don’t even care of the outcomes of what they have attended”.

Tamma John Sato Hau said: “So pathetic and it is a shame! Those are the die-hard invitation gate keepers who rarely contribute on issues during and/or after such meetings. Please observe them as well during logistics sorting and see how active they are.”

Patricia Kayuni hinted that its the “nice free food and allowance is what they are there for”, with Titus Linzie also saying: “Follow them nthawi yama allowance, you will be surprised how active they will become including negotiating for fuel ali ‘this fuel won’t take me back to my council’. Ngati dziko, our priorities are upside down.”

Other observers described this trend as “a national pandemic that needs to be treated instantly. They mainly focus on the allowances and nothing else. Their mission is one and one only — they are just waiting for ‘logistics’ time.”

Francis Makiya suggested that most presenters “give boring presentations”, while emphasising that “if you want people to participate you have to be tactful and read the room. Also invite people that will bring something to the table. Osati kungoitana anthu for the sake of ticking a box.”

Gerald Nyamatcherenga agreed, saying: “The problem is with the presenter who must have chosen a wrong method. Doing a presentation by standing in front of participants works well with young people or people who literally have no experience in the subject matter being presented. What the participants are doing is simply sending a message that they’re bored.”

But Kachere Khumalo asked the question: “Is a seminar or workshop the best media for disseminating information? How many benefit from a fora where two or three speak and 50 or more are meant to listen — even where all have eyes open and fixed on the eloquent speaker!”