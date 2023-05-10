Mixed public reaction on Silver Strikers’ Dutch coach’s description of unplayable state of Mzuzu Stadium



Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

Silver Strikers’ Dutch coach, Pieter De Jongh’s assertion that Mzuzu Stadium is in such a bad and unplayable state — that even his four-year-old dog would get injured playing on it — has caused an uproar with a cross section of fans describing foreign coach’s assessment as bordering on insulting sports authorities of poor management of infrastructure.

In the past few weeks, De Jongh has made some honest observation of poor football management and on Sunday during the Bankers’ game against Ekwendeni Hammers — in which he was shown two yellow cards that translated into a red — he told a post-match media interview that the state of the Mzuzu Stadium pitch is “a big shame”, while taking a swipe at sports authorities that they “should be doing things in a professional manner”.

He emphasized that it is a shame that professional football in Malawi is being played on bad pitches, saying: “How is it possible that professional football is being played on this bad pitch where I am even sure that my four-year-old dog would get injured playing at it.”

Following the uproar that De Jongh has attracted, journalist Herbert Chiyambi Chandilanga posted on Facebook, saying: “In case you want to hate the new Silver Strikers coach, there are so many reasons you will not have to look around for one for long.

“The biggest one, if you dare: ‘He has a loud mouth, too big for a Malawian society which would rather keep quiet than call out a thorn in their buttocks!’

“People will ask, as they doubt the authenticity of his rants: ‘Why is he the only one seeing things differently?’

“It is a crime in our society — in offices, churches, or pubs — to see things differently. But sometimes it is only life savers that see things differently. His being a new stick on the broom might be the reason he is out of order. But that does not make him a mad man.

“Just the other day, he questioned some refereeing decisions which us, ‘eni nthaka,’ have swum in for our whole lives and have since resolved not to question. As you’d expect, he was met with venom from ‘eni dziko.’

“But is it not an open secret that there is so much to improve about our referees? Have we not heard about the ‘corrupt’ or queer decisions our refs have made? Is it strange to have someone dispute a ref’s actions in our league?

“He is not a bad coach. He is producing results. He is unlike other coaches who only make excuses to cover their bad record. For long, refereeing in Malawi has been a corrupt job, one with so much disdain built into its name. It has been a career for people with not many options.

“Things might be changing now, yes. We have bright guys who have braved the tide and come out to prove that a referee is not just one because of lack of employment elsewhere.

“I know of brilliant young men already — a medical practitioner, a legal mind and a marketer — who have taken to the centre of the fiel, whistle in hand (or is it mouth?), and have so far done a good job. Read me well, this is not to doubt others because they never netted some professional qualifications.

“I also know others have also made brilliant referees without having to come through a professional course. The point is, we have so much improving to do and someone calling out strange decisions is no crime, unless someone convinces us of where he went wrong.

“But since the refs have the handle, and De Jongh has the blade, he will always bleed and see yellow or red by the touchline.

“Then, a couple of days ago, the Silver Bullet stirred a hornets’ nest for calling one of our soccer pitches ‘a patch worse than his dog’s playground.’ Some even saw racism in his statement.

“Well, this is our culture. Our practice. We hate people for who they are, and not what sense they make.

“On the state of our stadiums, to say the truth, they are worse than what the coach said. He was lenient. Even the national stadiums we pride ourselves in — infrastructure lacking care — are worse than a dog’s playfield. The problem squarely lies with the people entrusted to run the facilities. But these people are perhaps too connected to the ‘society’ to be shaken around for answers!

“I mean, go around and sample the toilets and other amenities; rough pitches too unfit for safe sports; ran down taps; broken cisterns and blocked bowls. They stink more than stench. Do we really mean this is the only good we can afford, even within our glaring poverty? Some people are too lazy to do their jobs. And they rejoice in what I will term ‘protectionism.’

“Are our football fields fit for Super League action? The answer must be honest, not one airbrushed by comparisons with leagues in neighbouring countries.

“For me, whether it be the Zimbabwean Pasuwa (Bullets mentor) or Malawian-bred coaches such as Leonard Mpulula or Kinnah Phiri to call out the state of our fields, are our fields not worse than playfields for our dogs?

“It is not a crime to be the only one calling issues out. Now that De Jongh is on song as a problem child, we risk labelling him off for slaughter by referees and other football administrators. My take is, even at the sit-and-talk organised by Silver Strikers to look into De Jongh’s recent sail and brushes with people out there, take it for a basic question, does he have a point or not?

“If he has, then let’s then discuss how we oppress him to go by our timid mouths that say nothing or help him call out the stench!” he concluded.

In response, Pilirani Phiri said: “In the first place, the summoning should have been made quietly and silently as an internal matter. Someone too excited to release the information or just top level immaturity.”

Seasoned journalist Costly Mtogolo joined in to say: “The state of our soccer indeed needs some sober critique. As noted, however, a consensus is required to parse the quality of refereeing as well as the pitch to be played on before the season begins, midway and on postmortem after the league ends and with recommendations.

“To whom will the reports go for attention and address? Are there no designate bodies to handle these concerns nationally apart from CAF, FIFA, COSAFA? After all, where do the three bodies get their checklist for passing judgement on our soccer state? Can’t we share that checklist and be proactive?

“The reactions around the coach, otherwise, border on cross-cultural sensibilities and presumptive communication models which can be addressed, if need be, during orientation of the expatriate coaches

“Just where are our standards and informed by what kind of reporting that he may be out of line, is something we need to introspectively ponder. Thanks for sharing your and my thoughts!”

Merchant Ntchana was of the opinion that the Dutch was just “trying to make a name for himself”, maintaining that “even in developed countries, there are limits to how one would criticize referees”.

“Much as he is talking sense but there are procedures to follow not what he is doing. In the end he will attract all bad publicity to the good work he is doing at Silver Strikers — akufuna kukhala Jose Mourinho ku Malawi (he wants to replicate Jose Mourinho’s antics here in Malawi.”

Cornelius Kakwesa applauded Chandilanga for his on point analysis, saying the issues raised were “naked truths that we try to cover by burying our heads in the sand!” while Amos Chandilanga said. “When the truth is said about the stinking mouth, our society becomes angry. We would rather say ‘the mouth is producing bad smell’.

“Do we really need the truth or we are used to lies? There is a lot of rotten and stinking in all spheres of life, and when one uncovers the rot, they are mad.”

Chisambazi Nyirenda stressed that Malawians “love mediocrity. Even when we know that things are not right, we make excuses for the wrongdoers or for ourselves.”

When Leah Zapita indicated that the coach was just “calling a spade what it is — not a spoon”, Thandie wa Pulimuheya disagreed, saying: “Calling a spade a spade shouldn’t be confused with being rude and demeaning. He wouldn’t use those exact words in his own country.

“Stop justifying these people who come and look down on at us as if we are worse than their own dogs. Today he spoke of the stadium, next time he will speak of the players in the same manner.

“If there is a country where people spend more time criticising stuff than appreciating then it is Malawi. We don’t need to be taught how to speak out. Just read the first 10 posts on your own walls to see what I mean. Let’s not normalise this idea of kuzinyoza.

Chiku Kalilombe said: “I greatly suspect the dog story was added to the story as a tandoori. There is in my view an attempt to vilify this guy. Football politics at play”, to which Redson Kapindu responded: “If what he is said to have said about his small dog is true — irrespective of any rationalizations — I still find it totally uncalled for and deeply insulted as a Malawian. I might just be one of the usual Malawians out there.”

Charles Chimbalanga laughed it off by saying: “I wouldn’t even let my own cow to eat that grass.”

In March, at the end of the Mzuzu City Half Marathon, Malawi National Council of Sports Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise also lamented the poor state of stadium, saying it is unfit for athletes.

He thus said there is need to improve the country’s sports facilities to boost performance of Malawi athletes, saying: “This stadium is in poor state. There is no running water in dressing rooms, even the grass that was planted on the playing field is not fit for football games. These factors cannot help our athletes perform well.”

He added that it is sad that facilities such as Mzuzu Stadium are not taken care of and he promised to engage Mzuzu City Council to renovate the 15,000 capacity sporting facility that was built in 1970.

Also present for the Half Marathon — the first for Mzuzu City — was Minister of Youth & Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire, who said the government does not have resources to be used for repairing stadiums as at the moment, they are “looking into the construction of stadiums for Mighty Wanderers and Nyasa Bullets and Mzuzu Youth Centre”.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer, MacDonald Gondwe told MANA that they had taken the concerns with a positive mind, saying they will look into the issues that have been highlighted to ensure that the stadium meets the recommended standards.

“We will further engage the Sports Council for additional views and map the way forward,” he had said.