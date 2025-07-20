Mitundu’s Raheem Mtondera five goals away in race for NBS Bank NDL Golden Boot; Earns another honour in Match Week Team

* He has so far scored two hat-tricks in the inaugural 2nd tier national league — the first in the inaugural match in 4-0 triumph against Mchinji Villa

* The second hat-trick in Match Week 2 when Mitundu Baptist beat Jenda United 3-0 and he has scored a brace in 2-1 win over Bangwe All Stars last Sunday * A performance that earned him Man of the Match award and the position in Match Week 7 Team

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mitundu Baptist FC’s Raheem Mtondera, who scored a brace in beating visiting Bangwe All Stars 2-1 at Civo Stadium last Sunday to bring his tally to 10 goals as top scorer, leads the race for the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) Golden Boot — five ahead of runner-up Madalitso Geoffrey of Ndirande Stars.

He is six ahead of a pack of three at four goals apiece — Chilumba Barracks’ Matorino Clement, Chintheche United’s Jimmy Kalanje and Rashid Chisomo of FOMO FC).

At three goals apiece are Abel Gerald (Red Lions), Chitsanzo Saidi (FOMO FC), Dyson Moffat & Seleman Mussah (both for Bangwe All Stars).

Mtondera’s performance against Bangwe All Stars, in which he was first to score in assisted by Batcha Mgambo but five minutes after resumption, Bangwe All Stars equalised from the penalty after a handball foul by Mitundu Baptist defender, Henderson Banda which Moses Gunde converted.



But Mtondera had other ideas as just a minute later he put his side back in the lead and they held on up to the final whistle with his performance earning him the NBS Bank Man of the Match as well as being honoured for a place in Team of Match Week 7.

He has returned to this squad that highly-performing players earn every Match Week having first been in it after the opening match of the inaugural NBS Bank NDL at Mchinji CommunityGround on May 24 — in which he scored the tournament’s first hat-trick in the 4-0 triumph against Mchinji Villa.

His performance on that Match Week 1 — played in front of FAM president Fleetwood Haiya and a high level NBS Bank management team — also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Mtondera went on to score his second hat-trick in Match Week 2 when Mitundu beat Jenda United 3-0 but failed to score in the following match they won 2-1 against Namitete Zitha FC through goals from Horace Mchoma and Josophat Kwalira, who had been assisting Mtondera for his goals.

When Mitundu beat Chilumba Barracks FC 1-0, Mtondera was again on the scoresheet through a late goal (90+1′) from the penalty spot — and again winning the Player of the Match accolade.

When they lost 1-3 to Chintheche FC in Match Week 6, Mtondera replied for Mitundu in 45+3’ after been two goals down through goals from Chintheche’s Manase Mulenga (15′) and Jimmy Kalanje (45′) — but Njakwa Mkumbira made sure the hosts carried the day when he scored in 90+5′.

He then took his tally to 10 in beating resurrected immediate past participants of the top flight TNM Super League, Bangwe All Stars 2-1 at Civo Stadium — earning the place for the Match Week 7 Team, in which he is paired upfront with Namitete Zitha’s Matthews Hamza.

In a 4-3-1-2 formation, the attacking midfielder is FOMO FC’s Thomas Grey with the central midfield being entrusted in Tambulani Mwale (Baka City); Batcha Mgambo (Mitundu Baptist) and Mphatso Magalasi (Red Lions).

Mitundu have contributed three in the team as Leo Kachitsa has been included in defence along with Ndirande Stars’ Aubrey Mwale, Namitete Zitha’s Precious Fwetse and Baka City’s Lloyd Siyeni — to protect the goalkeeper, Stephano Harrison of Ndirande Stars.

Leading the 12-team second tier competition in the race for promotion into the elite league are former TNM Super League participants, Red Lions with 18 points followed by Mitundu Baptist on 2nd place with 15 points — sharing with Baka City (3rd) but separated by goal difference.

On 4th place are Namitete Zitha with 14 points, followed by Bangwe All Stars (5th/12pts); Chintheche United (6th/11pts); Ntaja United (7th/10) and FOMO FC (8th/9pts).

On the precarious relegation zone — from which four will be demoted to 3rd tier regional football leagues — are the immediate past TNM Super League 2024 participants, FOMO FC on 8th with 9 points; Chilumba Stars (10th/3pts); Mchinji Villa (11th/3pts and Jenda United on 12th without a point from 7 games in which they only scored two goals while conceding 17.

There were no NBS Bank NDL games this weekend as the teams are concluding final round of the FDH Bank Cup 2025 preliminary round and will resume for Week 8 next weekend of July 26-27.