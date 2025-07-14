Mitundu Baptist reclaim 2nd spot of NBS Bank NDL after beating Bangwe All Stars 2-1

* Raheem Mtondera scored a brace to bring his tally to 10 goals as top scorer in the race for the Golden Boot

* Bangwe All Stars are now on 5th place from 4th following the defeat while Namitete Zitha beat Chintheche United to move to 4th place from 6th

By Duncan Mlanjira

Mitundu Baptist FC, who were displaced on Saturday from the second position of the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) by Baka City, have reclaimed the spot Sunday after after beating visiting Bangwe All Stars 2-1 played at Civo Stadium.

This was an intriguing encounter of Week 7 between the two sides, who shared 12 points ahead of match but separated by goal difference — with Mitundu at 2nd place and Bangwe on 3rd.

Mitundu’s Raheem Mtondera scored a brace to bring his tally to 10 goals as top scorer in the race for the Golden Boot — scoring the first in the 40th minute goal after receiving a good pass from Batcha Mgambo in the 18-yard box.

The two teams went for recess at 1-0 and five minutes after resumption, Bangwe All Stars were awarded a penalty after Mitundu Baptist defender, Henderson Banda handled the ball in the 18 yard box — giving Moses Gunde to equalise for Bangwe All Stars.

But Mtondera had other ideas as a minute later he pushed the team into the lead after connecting a rebound ball in the 18-yard box as an assist by Precious Segula.

The hosts, Mitundu Baptist were coming from an away 1-3 defeat at the hands of Chintheche United while the visitors secured maximum 3 points in their previous match against Mchinji Villa FC with a 5-3 win.

Bangwe All Stars are now on 5th place from 4th following the defeat while elsewhere at Mchinji Community Ground this afternoon, hosts Namitete Zitha beat Chintheche United 2-1 through goals from Lawrence Chilanga (54′) and Mathews Hamza (82′).

Chintheche were first to scored in the 20th minute through Chikondi Banda after a beautiful exchange of passes to rest the game at half time with visitors leading 1-0 and just nine minutes from resumption (54’), the hosts equalised through Lawrence Chilanga — his very first touch after he came on as a substitute.

Reduced to 10 men after scorer Lawrence Chilanga was red carded following an off-ball incident in the 69th, Namitete Zitha still took the lead through Mathews Hamza in the 82nd minute.

The result has moved Namitete Zitha to 4th place from 6th with 15 points while Chintheche have slipped backwards to 6th.

On Saturday, Baka City beat Chilumba Barracks 1-0 at Chitipa Stadium to temporarily take second place having earned 15 points but now displaced to 3rd place.

Baka City triumphed through a goal scored late in the game (87’) by Tambulani Mwale, scored with a beautiful header from a Lloyd Siyeni’s well-taken corner kick.

Leaders Red Lions poured more woes on rock bottom Jenda United beating them 3-0 at Balaka Stadium through a brace from Mphatso Magaleta (32′, 56′) and Brown Gondwe (73′) to amass 18 points.

Another intriguing encounter yesterday day was battle of supremacy between two former Malawi internationals, Joseph Kamwendo and Jimmy Zakazaka — mentors for Mchinji Villa and FOMO FC respectively — won by Zakazaka’s charges by 3-0 but stay put on 8th place as they have amassed 9 point, one behind Ntaja United.

The hosts scored first through Juwao Davie in the 28th minute but the visitors — who are the recent past participant of the TNM Super League 2024 — were gifted an equaliser 10 minutes later through Mchinji Vila’s Chisomo Yakobe’s own goal in the 38th before Thomas Grey took the team into the lead 20 minutes after the break (65′) while Rashid Chilomo sealed the win in the 76th.

At Mpira Stadium, Ndirande Stars’ Mayamiko Makato’s 18th minute goal was enough to earn them all three points after beating Ntaja United 1-0 but stay put on 9th place with 8 points.