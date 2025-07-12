MIT, MUST students in tourism management studies challenged to grab vast opportunities readily available in the sector

* Opportunities don’t come on a silver platter but people need to search for and grab them at any opportune time

By Duncan Mlanjira

Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule yesterday engaged youths studying travel and tourism management at Malawi Institute of Tourism (MIT) and Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) where she challenged them to grab vast opportunities readily available in the sector.

Also present at the engagement were practising young entrepreneurs in the tourism management, who were all inspired that opportunities don’t come on a silver platter but people need to search for and grab them at any opportune time — emphasising that businesses need ideas first before considering the capital to be invested.

She highlighted creative ideas are what generate money, not the academic papers they have or will receive in their respective institutions, adding that in this world of technology, it is even much easier to expose their businesses.

Kamtukule expressed disappointment that youths in the tourism industry did not submit proposals for business ventures, which were awarded to some who did during the National Youth Summit 2025 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) from July 2-4.

She stressed this as an example of vast opportunities that are available, highlighting that funding for the activities of the National Youth Council of Malawi has been increased from K2 billion to K10 billion.

The Summit, that was graced by President Lazarus Chakwera, is touted by National Youth Council as an engine for inclusive development, economic empowerment and social cohesion for the youths.

It was held under the theme; ‘Harnessing Youth Innovation for Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Job Creation Towards MW2063’ — that was mooted to achieve Malawi’s long-term vision of becoming a self-reliant and inclusive wealthy nation by year 2063.

“If we continue to do business as usual, the country’s economy cannot grow,” Kamtukule told the inspired-full youths at Amaryllis Hotel. “Youths of today use technology to leverage their innovations — use that energy and ability to fill in the gaps within the tourism sector.”

The Minister encouraged them to come up with their own ideas — “not to follow other people’s innovations. Don’t desire to be employed, employ yourselves using digital means to market your ideas.

“It’s the skills that are needed, not the degrees. After you graduate, ask yourselves what skills you are bringing to the industry and how you can make a difference,” she said, while reminding that the majority of the population are youths — thus the MW2063 national vision is youth-centric.

She applauded MUST for being very innovative by imparting skills on its science students through assembling drones, laptops and very soon mobile phones — while at the same time being an education tourism attraction as foreign students are enrolling at the institution.

It was an interactive engagement that she allowed the youths to ask questions, share ideas and experiences and one of the entrepreneurs present, William Shumba, working for Insight Innovation, shared that his business offers simplified business solutions, tax compliance as well as travel and tourism management, and he advised his fellow youths to think outside the box.

Frank Chisambiro also inspired the gathering to be intentional and be focused on their vision, saying: “I dont have a degree but I work at M-Technologies as a a software developer where I am comfortably paid because I have the skills.

“As a young person, apart from having academic papers, I have something to offer — that is what is most important,” he said, adding that he works with celebrities in his side hustle like Onesimus — which started when he marketed himself to the musician with what he can offer to fill in the gaps he had.

In his remarks, Secretary for Tourism, Chauncy Simwaka impressed on the young minds the idea to engage them was not an accident but a deliberate initiative to inspire them to be innovative towards the contribution to the national economy.

He highlighted that the tourism industry is a gold mine, saying: “Look around, there are so many lodges being established in almost every residential areas, where they are required to employ were trained and innovative industry players like yourselves.

He gave an example of the massive hotel establishment being constructed near the Clock Tower along Masauko Chipembere Highway, which he said will need a lot of staff to manage.

“This hotel will obviously first need experienced personnel that would be poached from other existing hotels and that’s when you the new graduates would fill the vacancy gaps they would create.

“You are the critical resource not just for the tourism industry but to the economy of the country as it is enshrined in the government’s agriculture, tourism and mining (ATM) strategy.

“The ATM is a strategy designed to turn around the country’s economy and the participation by youths — who form the majority of the population — is very important as the human capital,” Simwaka said.—Pictures by Memory Kutengule-Chatonda, MANA & Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express