Missing two in Nkhotakota plane crash found dead

By Wongani Mkandawire, MANA

The two people that were reported missing after the plane they were travelling in crashed into Lake Malawi near Benga in Nkhotakota District on Tuesday afternoon, have been found dead.

Nkhotakota District Commissioner, Ben Matengeni Tohno confirmed that the two bodies were recovered around 02h00 on Wednesday and were taken to Nkhotakota District Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Fungay Jonathan, a Zimbabwean who was the pilot and Frisco Westheim (29) of Dutch origin.

There were three people on board and one was rescued by fishermen who witnessed the plane crashing and she has been identified as Charlotte Lemstra (22) — also of Dutch origin.

The plane has currently been recovered from the lake and brought to the beach.

Soon after reports of the plane crash Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, who is chief government spokesperson, issued a statement that the plane was a C210 type aircraft registration number 7QPFU.

The Minister said the aircraft was departing from Nkhotakota to Makhanga in Liwonde with one crew member and two passengers on board and that the female Dutch passenger survived the accident with minor injuries after being rescued by local fishermen, who was rushed to Nkhotakota Hospital for treatment.

The aircraft is reported to have departed Nkhotakota Tongole at 14h00 and was supposed to land Makhanga at 15h15.

Another statement from operators of the aircraft, Nyassa Express indicated that it was a private charter flight, 7Q-PFU (Cessna C210).

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Vera Kantukule has applauded the rescue team and service providers at Nkhotakota District Council for their swift operation and support rendered to the survivor.

She said this when she visited the survivor before heading to the crash site, saying: “I am very happy and impressed with the help given to the survivor here at Nkhotakota District Hospital.

“Let me express gratitude to our partners at African Parks and the communities for the support given in one way or the other,” Kantukule said.—Editing by Maravi Express