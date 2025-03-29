Ministry of Higher Education flushing out fake academic qualification papers

* NCHE mandated to carry out an audit in order to shut down and prosecute owners or managers found operating without the authority of the Government as stipulated in the National Council for Higher Education Act No. 15 of 2011

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having noted a proliferation of fake degrees and certificates, the Ministry of Higher Education has mandated National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to carry out an audit exercise on all higher education institutions in order to flash out the fake academic qualifications.

A public notice from the Ministry issued yesterday, March 28, says the fake papers include certificates obtained through deception claiming to be legitimate qualifications; those issued by institutions that are not recognized, accredited or verifiable by the NCHE; and honorary doctorate degrees or professorship”.

“These counterfeit credentials are a threat to the integrity of education as they undermine the value of legitimate qualifications, deceive employers and put individuals and the society at risk.”

The Ministry, in mandating NCHE to carry out the audit, is to shut down and prosecute owners or managers found operating without the authority of the Government as stipulated in the National Council for Higher Education Act No. 15 of 2011.

“All recognised institutions found not complying with the set standards will have their accreditation or specific programmes accreditation withdrawn, or be deregistered altogether in accordance with the law.

“In addition, NCHE has been mandated to institute audit of qualifications of all staff in higher education institutions [and] in the same being, the Ministry is calling upon all employers to conduct audits of certificates of the employers and where in doubt, contact NCHE or relevant authorities for verification and action.”

On Thursday, March 27, NCHE flighted a public statement in the newspapers — signed for by Board chairperson, Dr. Estone Yobe Sambo — clarifying the conferment and use of honorary doctorate degrees and honorary professorships in Malawi after noting how individuals conferred with such honours are using their titles.

NCHE said most awardees of honorary doctorate degrees use the title ‘Doctor’ under the abbreviation ’Dr.’ while those with honorary professorship use the title ‘Professor’ (Prof.).

NCHE enlightens the public that an honorary doctorate degree, in Latin described as ‘honoris causa (for the sake of the honour) or ad honorem (to the honour) “is conferred as a way of honouring individuals for their outstanding contribution to a specific field or society in general and not earned through academic achievements”.

“Honorary doctorate degrees do not require a programme of study with defined learning outcomes or set standards. In the absence of clearly learning outcomes, approved learning programmes and set assessment protocols for issuance of honorary doctorate degrees, such degrees cannot be designated as qualifications but as honours.

“Honorary degrees are ceremonial awards and are conferred after assessing the impact and significance of the contributions an individual has made in various spheres of life.”

NCHE also indicates that honorary doctorate degrees in Malawi shall only be awarded by accredited higher education institutions whose accreditation status is recognised by NCHE and that they be considered upon individuals as special recognition and should not be construed as academic qualifications”.

“The recipient of an honorary doctorate degree should not address himself or herself as ‘Doctor’. However, such honours can be placed on the résumé under ‘achievements and awards’ section.

“Members of the academia and the public including the media should not address a recipient of an honorary doctorate degree orally or in writing as ‘Doctor’.

“The guidelines on the use of honorary degrees outlined should also apply to honorary doctorate degrees awarded by foreign higher education institutions.”

Further, NCHE enlightens that the title of honorary professor is a title conferred upon an individual in recognition of a person’s special contribution to the subject areas associated with the faculty’s academic activities

“Honorary professors are not higher education institutions (HEI) staff nor employees. The Council is, nevertheless, aware that HEIs, particularly those in the East, confer honorary professorships [but] in Malawi, no HEI shall confer an honorary professorship [and] additionally, honorary professorships shall not be used in Malawi.”

NCHE thus appeals to all stakeholders, including civil society organisations and members of the general, “to join hands in promoting ethical and legitimate practices in higher education”.

“Let us work together to protect the integrity and dignity of Malawi’s higher education,” said Sambo, adding that detailed guidelines on this matter can be accessed on the NCHE website; https://www.nche.ac.mw and the official Facebook page; National Council for Higher Education.