Ministry of Education suspends classes for primary and secondary schools due to impending Cyclone CHIDO

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Ministry of Education has announced the suspension of classes tomorrow for primary and secondary schools due to impending Cyclone CHIDO.

The affected districts are in the path of the oncoming remnants of the cyclone, which are Machinga; Mangochi, Zomba, Phalombe, Mulanje. Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Neno, Mwanza, Balaka, Ntcheu and Dedza.

In a public statement, principal secretary for basic and secondary education, Rachel Chimbwete Phiri, says this is “to ensure safety of learners and teachers in these districts”.

“All schools should monitor the patterns in their localities and only resume classes on 18th December, 2024 if deemed safe. District education officers are requested to ensure strict adherence to this notification by all schools and stakeholders.”

She further instructed that students in boarding schools in these Divisions should remain in their schools and their management should exercise necessary caution to keep students safe during this time.

Meanwhile, summary of the weather ahead from this evening through to tomorrow as forecast by the the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services, remnants of Tropical Cyclone CHIDO are forecast to bring strong winds and significant rainfall to southern and parts of central Malawi from this evening.

The effects have the potential to lead to damage to infrastructure and flash flooding among other impacts while northern Malawi will receive localised thunderstorms with locally heavy rain due to the influence of unstable easterly air mass.

From, Tuesday to Sunday, December 17-22, the public should expect “hot weather, isolated thunderstorms and locally heavy rain over Malawi due to the influence of unstable easterly air mass”.

“Mpoto winds are also likely to blow over Lake Malawi and other lake water bodies until December 22.

The Met Department further said weather during the past week had thunderstorms with locally heavy rain were experienced over many areas with reports of hail and damage caused by violent winds.

Due to the expected remnants of Cyclone CHIDO, the public is reminded to inspect the strength of buildings and structures; unblock waterways and drainages, which is paramount and that flood prone and low-lying areas to be on high alert for possible flooding.

“If flooding threat increases in your area, move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued,” says the update. “Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains.

“Avoid travelling during stormy weather if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous [and] avoid being outside during thunderstorms [as well as] seek shelter in a safe building keeping away from open areas, tall trees, and metal structures.