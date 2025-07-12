Ministry of Education releases 2025-2026 harmonised academic calendar

* The academic year is structured to ensure uniformity across all public and private institutions offering the national curriculum

* Aimed at promoting equal access to quality education across the country, ensuring all learners benefit from structured learning periods and coordinated academic breaks

By Innocent Manda, MANA

The Ministry of Basic & Secondary Education has announced the harminised 2025/26 academic year that commences on September 22, 2025 and concludes on July 24, 2026 — covering 40 learning weeks across three terms.

A press statement issued on Thursday by Secretary for Basic & Secondary Education, Rachel Chimbwete Phiri, indicates the academic year is structured to ensure uniformity across all public and private institutions offering the national curriculum.

The first term will begin on September 22 up to December 19 (13 weeks), followed by a two-week holiday before starting the second term January 5, 2026 to close on April 2 (also for 13 weeks), followed by another two-week break.

The third term of 14 weeks is scheduled from April 20 to July 24th to be followed by a seven-week holiday leading into the next academic year.

The Ministry emphasized that all institutions offering the national curriculum must strictly follow the set calendar, stating that “no school is permitted to operate outside this official schedule”.

“The school calendar is harmonised for all levels to ensure quality and consistency in education delivery,” said the statement, adding that this is aimed at “promoting equal access to quality education across the country, ensuring all learners benefit from structured learning periods and coordinated academic breaks.