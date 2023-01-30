Minister of Transport plans to construct road interchange in Blantyre

Minister Hara has since advised engineers for designs

By Glory Msowoya, MANA

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara said government plans to construct first of its kind road interchange to ease traffic congestion in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Hara said this in Blantyre on Friday after touring Blantyre bypass road and Chileka road, saying: “We want to start building interchange in Blantyre even where roads will be crossing main roads like M1.

“I went to see one spot and l have advised engineers to design an interchange for Blantyre so that traffic can pass smoothly.”

He assured Malawians of government’s commitment to complete the 186-kilometre by-pass road from Bangwe to Chigumula all the way to Mpemba passing through Michiru and Chileka where it will connect Lunzu, Mapanga, Zomba and Chiradzulu so as to ease transportation of goods and service.

“As government, we intend to complete that bypass road, my coming here was to inspect and see that possibility. We want to see that project coming to an end — I will do what it takes to make sure that the project is completed.”

On Chileka, Chikuli, Kunthembwe road, the minister said government plans to make it tarmac to ease challenges faced by communities.

A Chileka resident, John Misale pleaded with government to fulfill its plans on Chileka ,Chikuli, Chithembwe road, saying: “During rain seasons, we usually have problems with this road. I ask government to upgrade this road into a tarmac one.”